Transcript for SpaceX CEO sounds off on travel to Mars

Earthlings though may soon be taking their first steps towards. Visiting Mars has SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaking at the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas. Told participants that his Mars space ships will be ready to take short test flights. By the first half of next year but he did admit that its timeline is a bit optimistic. Does it shake it out. Must was asked what the first humans to travel to Mars will experience on the red plant. If boots dangerous. Good chance you'll. Excitement. Of those who survive. That kind of thing. And I think is that many people who actually we're gonna beginning drizzle those things us that are true. But that was for those who survived. Yes banks. It's a must was also asked about what the first human colony's government on Mars might look like. He says it'll most likely be some form of direct democracy. With Matt Damon as president. Yeah I feel like we're getting a little ahead of ourselves talking about these kinds of things get the space Christa jealousy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.