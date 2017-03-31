Transcript for SpaceX makes historic leap with launch of 1st recycled rocket

You're watching a huge miles down for SpaceX and space travel in general. So much of a previously used rocket the falcon nine lifted off from Kennedy Space Center bringing a commercial satellite into orbit. Re using rockets holds down costs making commercial space travel more economically practical. This particular rocket sent a payload to the International Space Station a year ago met so awesome.

