SpaceX makes historic leap with launch of 1st recycled rocket

SpaceX founder Elon Musk called it an "incredible milestone in the history of space."
03/31/17

Comments
You're watching a huge miles down for SpaceX and space travel in general. So much of a previously used rocket the falcon nine lifted off from Kennedy Space Center bringing a commercial satellite into orbit. Re using rockets holds down costs making commercial space travel more economically practical. This particular rocket sent a payload to the International Space Station a year ago met so awesome.

