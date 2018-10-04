Transcript for Steve Wozniak speaks out about quitting Facebook: 'I'm just tired of all the ads'

I think that the Cambridge analytic incident prompted a bunch of articles about FaceBook and made me think of something I've thought of for years. And went back you know and just everybody knows FaceBook makes their money off for you and your data and all that I'm not naive to that but. I think they do it to a far greater extent than you expect and certain things you thought were more private kept private by the company. Were naught and maybe nothingness and I just it just sort of hit a breaking point for me now I'm thinking for myself so I'm not thinking for others I don't go out to promote my views. As one view that's right for the world everybody else can think their own way. But I left it for my reasons and I'm very happy and I can do fine without it the good parts like bought off of it certain communication may be. Joseph Webb sites all that I can go to web sites and get that I can getter other places. You provide your data you know something that you created your photographs you're writing your comments to others what you like your providing it to them. And they turn it into. Money and don't compensate you and every time you like something you think you're past the secret message I have a bond with who posted this thing that I'm liking. Maybe the league and seemed might like. But in reality all of your liking your like this has been fed to advertisers. And all this targeted advertising really bothers a creative person so. You know for a long long time I've kind of thought of this and really want to do it and I'm so happy I just thought oh my gosh what am I gonna give up you know some of the parts of my contract in the world I once went three weeks without a computer or phone. I got back I realize the world Stovall saint. Like life goes on and it will for me and I'm I'm glad to join the sort of friends that them. Rob also drop FaceBook I'm glad to be you know among them in their group B and one of them the son of mine. And up for at least I've. Always used my old email which I can trust and I guarantee you nobody. Takes advantage of what you know -- in on me and what that's what I'm doing to turn it into advertising revenue I just tired of all but adds that must deflects them you know. Nobody likes you couldn't find a single personal likes it but it will always exist because the people who make money the companies that are advertising them. They control the rules they make the rules.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.