Transcript for TESS, a NASA Explorer mission, to scan universe

Since the dawn of time. Mankind has sought an answer to an undying question. Are we alone. Now humans possess the technology to solve this mystery. And we will shift their gaze to the stars. This is the search for Exel planets. This. These tax. Tests. Transit expects a planet serving satellite. Discovering new words super Earth's solar neighborhood. Tests has a simple starent step observation strategy. Test points anti solar and remains fixed in an Herschel space for 27 days or two orbits. Tests is it to hear it all started survey mission. 26 observations sectors were thirteen sectors for here. The overlap of the observations sectors near the poll. It's optimize particular US teens continuous viewing so. After completing the Northern Hemisphere and in your wallet. Tests transitions to Southern's your your to do. Every thirteen point seven days. Historians to vindicated the end I gain antenna. Towards one of 3-D S and stations for science data downlink. After the nominal three hour down the gets to. Just curious back to science bone. Following the launch from Cape Canaveral air force station. Tess is placed into a 600 kilometers burden. In the words after structure is released from the solid rocket noted. The satellite and the restaurants that's been rate has increased to sixty European. Solid rocket motor ignites something tests into its first days in orbit with a nominal effort. 50000. He saw the rocket motor burns out. And the spent rocket motor is released and falls away. Testy spins using onboard thrusters. Test deploys sort of ends. This is only going to play. That's facing Gordon Paris. That's performs a burn. Increased effigy. Test uses lunar gravity assist permission orbit insertion. Following the lunar flight. Test transfer orbit that's phenomenal lunar explanation of 37 degrees in route to be. And it. Test since the period adjust to new. To produce the mission orbital period to thirteen point seven days. 221 resonance with the orbit of owner her divisions are roughly average to zero. With them leading her like protest at Apogee. Like ninety degrees. The U orbit is stable over decades. Tests will discover new Earth's. And super births and the solar neighborhood.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.