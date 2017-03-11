Transcript for Trump's Twitter account briefly deactivated by Twitter employee on last day, company says

It is are trying to pulse and we've learned actually why president trumps Twitter account was briefly deactivated around 7 o'clock last night visitors to act real Donald Trump's other message sorry. That page doesn't exist whole thing lasted about eleven minutes but apparently. It was a Twitter staffer that caused this whole thing. The look at these messenger came up. I'm so here's orders explanation I through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this. On the employees the last date we are conducting a full internal review needs just via someone's daughter account and on this last day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.