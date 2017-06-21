Transcript for Uber founder resigns

In today's tech might boomers found there is out as CEO Travis Atlantic resigned overnight under pressure from investors his departure follows a series of scandals including allegations of sexual harassment the forty year old started who were just eight years ago. Meantime over is reversing a longstanding policy and is starting to allow passengers to tip their drivers' gas G Ryan you can use a new feature Hoover's apt to leave a tip. But right now this tipping function is only available in Houston Minneapolis and Seattle. It will however be nationwide by the end of next month and Amazon is making it much easier to shop at letting you try before you buy Amazon prime wardrobe. We'll soon let customers order up to fifteen items of clothing or shoes. With a no upfront costs are receiving try them for seven days then return whatever you don't want free of charge if you keep at least five items you get 20% off. Scotia and try on that they attacked by.

