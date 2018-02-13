Transcript for Unilever threatens to pull advertising from Facebook and Google

In today's tech fights a threat to Google and FaceBook from a major advertisers Unilever says it may pull its marketing unless those sites and others get rid of what it calls. Toxic content the company says the sites have become a swamp of racism fake news and extremism. In a liver which includes brands like dove soap and Lipton Tea spent nearly two and a half billion dollars on ads last year. Amazon is in the midst of some corporate job cuts. The Seattle times says hundreds of layoffs are under way mainly at the retail giant Seattle headquarters the company's fast growth reportedly left some units overstaffed. And a robotic dog is learning some new trick here the new version of Boston dynamics the spot many. Can open a door and arm reaches out then grabs the door handle. He even holds the door for friend when a gentleman absolutely it should Marie is not that blizzard tech but it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.