Transcript for Walmart asks employees to voluntarily deliver packages on their way home from work

Today's tech bytes wal mart's new delivery app test matches online order delivery addresses what Wal-Mart employees driving route. Employees who volunteer and then deliver packages on their way home. The program is being tested at three Wal-Mart locations the dating app bumble. Isn't just a virtual meeting space anymore its founder has opened a brick and mortar location in New York City. The top of spot is being called the Hyatt is designed to be space for dates or just hang out spot trends it's a great idea and it turns out dolphins are almost as tech savvy as humans who. May be better. Dolphins and the national career and Baltimore now on the giant underwater touch screen chock full of apps they can play games like whack mall using their noses to tap images of fish floating across the screen. Just imagine if their liquor bumble version of that influence went down just up for them as human. This that stuff and again did you do right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.