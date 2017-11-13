Transcript for Walmart boosts online prices for certain food and household items

It's a basic rights falling prices except on line the Wall Street Journal reports Wal-Mart has been boosting prices for some food and household items online. As it tries to drive foot traffic at its stores. An online retailer in China meanwhile also an all time record for sales Saturday was a countries on official retail holiday similar to war our Black Friday Alley battle. Raked in 25 billion dollars in just 24 hours for comparison on Black Friday last year sales for online retailers in the US. Work combined 3.3 billion dollars now and brace yourself more than demon. That is controversial 2018 challenger demon is now heading to dealers who boasting an 840. Horsepower it can hit zero to 105 seconds of the Damon comes at two separate case the black LA cable only at least 340 horsepower price tag 85000 dollars. There's your tech by Saturday.

