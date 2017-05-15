-
Now Playing: Trump administration reacts to global cyberattack
-
Now Playing: What the WannaCry cyberattack means for the US
-
Now Playing: Easy steps to protect your own digital life
-
Now Playing: Number of cyberattack victims in Europe not rising as feared: Europol
-
Now Playing: New partnership hopes to make self-driving cars a reality
-
Now Playing: Number of reported ransomware attacks continues to grow
-
Now Playing: Cybersecurity researchers stumbled on 'kill switch' to stop global attack
-
Now Playing: Massive cyberattack involving more than 100 countries, believed to be the biggest attack ever recorded
-
Now Playing: John McAfee says he 'had nothing to do' with neighbor's murder
-
Now Playing: Chase online banking system experiences nationwide outage
-
Now Playing: Lawsuit filed against online real estate company Zillow
-
Now Playing: Amazon unveils 'Echo Show' for the smart home
-
Now Playing: Target aims to bring household essentials to your front door
-
Now Playing: Amazon Echo gets a $30 price cut
-
Now Playing: Nintendo debuts new 2DS XL
-
Now Playing: Nissan prototype attempts to prevent distracted driving
-
Now Playing: Americans hang up on landlines as cellphone homes dominate
-
Now Playing: Google Docs phishing scam alert
-
Now Playing: Facebook to hire 3,000 workers to monitor content
-
Now Playing: Warning about '10 concerts' craze on Facebook