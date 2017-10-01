Transcript for Yahoo Announces Details of Planned Merger With Verizon

In today's tech bikes big changes for Yahoo!. Maybe. As a onetime what giant gets ready to sell its web holdings to Verizon CEO Marissa Mayer is leading the board that. The company will also change its name to Alton but Verizon may still back out of that deal because of two major data breaches at Yahoo!. So say you lost your air prods there's no longer an apt to try to track them down bringing apple has removed the finder for air pots app from the App Store. It used the pods Bluetooth signal the tracker but now your only choice is to pay more than sixty bucks for replacement pair. And after President Obama joked about waiting for a job at Spotify the music streaming service has come up with an offer Spotify has created a new position. President of play lists. That person would have to attend daily briefings provide world class leadership to support staff and program pilots at a federal level. For those are frequent.

