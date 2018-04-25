Transcript for Yahoo failed to disclose 2014 data breach

In today's tech bytes of the company formerly known as Yahoo! is finished with a heavy fine. For that big data hack. Also the has been ordered to pay 35 million dollars the FCC ruled the company hidden details about the 2014 hacked from investors. The breach affected a half billion users. Spotify is giving away more music for for. Company's redesigned apple on lock some of its premium features. Spotify as ninety million users of its free service are no longer limited to random music selections. McCain meld shoes at specific songs from fifteen playlist. And this is part of Sweden's new road that charges electric vehicles as they drive on it. The two tracks built into the road function like overhead cables that charge electric trolleys they say it works in snow and rain. The road is part of Sweden's plan to be free of fossil fuels by 23. The desert our butts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.