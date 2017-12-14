Transcript for The year in tech: iPhone X, Russia-linked ads and the rise of bitcoin

Hoover CEO told employees that he would be taking a temporary leave to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve but this morning under pressure. Khaled announcing his departure is currently in the wake of company wide changes in the following area holder's investigation into movers corporate culture. And claims a rampant sexual harassment. Major headline tonight from FaceBook the social media giant to be feeling 100000 dollars in political ads. We're bought from fake accounts originated in Russia during the presidential election. This is one of the largest data breaches in history it happened at Equifax that company. This tracks all here credit cards and mortgages to determine your credit score that hackers accessing highly sensitive information yeah. Including Social Security numbers birth date. Address it's even some drivers license numbers as well as credit card numbers for approximately 290000. Americans. It's Apple's newest mobile marvel didn't have vigorously explored since the original I'd bop. CEO Tim Cook unveiling the highly anticipated high though and the company's fanciest and most expensive model ever. According now over the last year is 900%. Or even how much. Excitement and euphoria there's been around me point very recently analysts are saying as a bubble about to burst.

