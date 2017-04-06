Transcript for Al Gore on President Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

And for more on this, we're now joined by Al gore. The former vice president. The chairman of the climate reality project. Mr. Vice president, thank you for joining us this morning. You heard administrator Pruitt. Whether or not the president believed in man made climate change doesn't matter. United States is leading by example. Well, administrator Pruitt has a difficult job. The administration comes off as tongue tied and confused about the climate crisis because the truth is still inconvenient for the large carbon blutpolluters. They don't want to stop polluting the atmosphere. It interferes with their business plan. We're kree aing job not the solar industry 17 times faster than other jobs. The number one fastest growing job is wind power technician. The renewable energy sector and the sustainability revolution are the brightest spot of growth and prosperity in the country. To the trump isolated the united States with his reckless and indefensible decision. But if he won't lead, the American people will. We're seeing governors and majors and business leaders step forward. Us do it make that much difference then if the united States pulled out of Paris. President bush pulled out of Kyoto. We lost a lot of time when the U.S. Did not join the rest of the world community then. While it is true that we have the sustainability revolution under way, it's exciting. It has the speed of the digital revolution. We're still not changing fast enough. It's not just the scientific community warning us now. It's mother nature. Every night on the TV news is like a nature hike through the book of revelation. Missouri just declared an emergency with another one of these historic climate-related downpours. We have had 11 once in a lifetime downpours in ten years in the United States. It's good news that states and cities and businesses are. But we need presidential leadership. We're going to -- since he's not going to lead, the American people are stepping up. You spoke to him in trump tower. On the phone in may, as well. What can you tell us about those exchanges and what the president understands about his issue and approach. I have honored the commitment to keep those conversations private. I'll tell you nothing would surprise you about them. I presented all the reason is felt and still feel it would be in the best interests of our country to say in the Paris agreement. But, the president made the wrong decision in my view. And in the view of most Americans. You know, a majority in every one of our 50 states wanted the U.S. To stay in the agreement. A majority of president trump's supporters and voters wanted us to stay in. 70% of the American people. So, it was a -- reckless decision. But, the good news is, we are going to continue moving forward. It would be better if we could move faster. You talk about the majority of America. You believe the majority of. S believe in it. We have seen this whole idea that president trump expressed that manmade climate change is a hoax really take hold among a large sector of the public. How do you explain that? I don't thing it's true among a large sector of the public. It's definitely true among a -- small sector. And, you know, in Tennessee, we have a saying if you see a turtle on top of a fence post, you can be pretty sure it didn't get there by itself. Similarly, if you see levels of climate denial in the U.S. That are not true anywhere else in the world, you can be pretty sure that didn't happen by itself. "The New York Times" this morning traces it in part to the citizens united decision that opened the flood of dark money. A lot of it coming from the carbon polluters to try to use the playbook of the tobacco industry decades ago to try to submerge the truth and put out a false set of alternative facts the. But the American people are beginning to see through this. The overwhelming majority already have. And finally, on the whole issue of how this affects our relationship with our allies. You saw the president come back from Europe, meeting with the pope, with the French president. With Angela Merkel, the German president. All of them pressing him hard on this. Will there be collateral damage with our allies? I'm afraid there will be. It comes in the context of the president also undermining nato and our relationship with our allies. We're going to face some challenges in the years ahead. The -- the isolation of America from the rest of the world is not in the spinterests of our country. The rest of the world is moving on climate. India just announced within 13 years, 100% of all their cars are going to be electric vehicles. China's reduced emissions four years in a row. We in the United States ought to be leading this revolution. And creating more of the new good jobs here in the united States. Mr. Vice president. Thank you for your time this morning. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.