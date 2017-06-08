Bipartisan senators on new bill to protect special counsel

More
Sens. Chris Coons and Thom Tillis discuss their bipartisan bill allowing any special counsel to challenge their firing.
8:52 | 08/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bipartisan senators on new bill to protect special counsel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49062942,"title":"Bipartisan senators on new bill to protect special counsel","duration":"8:52","description":"Sens. Chris Coons and Thom Tillis discuss their bipartisan bill allowing any special counsel to challenge their firing. ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/bipartisan-senators-bill-protect-special-counsel-49062942","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.