Transcript for One-on-one with Budget Committee ranking member Sen. Bernie Sanders

We all want DACA to happen. But we also want great security for our country. That was the president talking yesterday at camp David. DACA. The president says there has to be funding for a border wall. Let's talk about that now with senator Bernie Sanders and senator Tom cotton. Both in the middle of the issue right now. Senator Sanders, start with you. You heard the president there, not DACA without a border wall. You said some kind of DACA pro teks have to be included in the bill to keep the government open in late January. Does that mean we're headed for a government shutdown? Georgers as you know, the Republicans control the white house, the senate, the U.S. House. They'll determine whether or not there is a government shutdown. I hope there is not one. It would be a disaster for the country. But when you have a president who says, who precipitated this crisis back in September by revoking the DACA provision, and now we're in a position where some 800,000 young people. Young people raised in this country. Young people in school, working in the U.S. Military. Now are living in extraordinary anxiety about with whether or not they're going to lose legal status and be subject to deportation, this is what the president precipitated. We have to tale with that decision. What we have got to do, it seems to be, is to pass the dreamers legislation that provides and protects legal status. Later on we have to work for comprehensive immigration reform. American people want that. 77% of the American people in a recent poll suggested day want to see legal status for the young people. The American people don't want to spend billions of dollars on a wall which trump told us would be paid for by the Mexican government which is, of course, not going to be paid for by the Mexican government. Is there any compromise on the wall? In the past, Democrats have voted to double the size of the border fence. Is there a compromise that can be worked out? The president can call ate wall. The Democrats get drks ACA protections. I don't think there is anybody that disagrees we need strong border security. If the president wants to work with us to make sure we have strong border security, let's do that. But the idea of spending some $18 billion on a wall that most people think will not do what he says it will do, does not make any sense. And by the way, George, when we talk about a government shutdown, the other thing that concerns me is that senator Mcconnell, now wants to do away with the concept of par irk the Ty chrks is what we have had in four budget agreements since 2011. And what that means is, they want to spend $90 billion, $100 billion in the next couple of years on the military. But they're ignoring the needs of the middle class. Of veterans. Of the people about to lose their pensions. These guys, the Republican leadership, unbelievably, has not reauthorized the C.H.I.P. Prap for 9 million children in the country in terms of health care or the community health program. We have to get priorities right. Giving tax breaks to billionaires. Throwing millions of people off health insurance is not what we should be doing. We have to pay attention to the working families of the this country. We have to protect their health care. Make sure that young people are not leaving school dep lie the in debt. Fund the social security administration. 10,000 people died last year who are with disabilities because they didn't get the kind of attention they need in processing their claims from the social security administration. That concerns me as well. Sounds like there's a wide gap between Republicans and Democrats. It's a couple of weeks from the possible shutdown. I want to ask you about the concerns raised by the Michael Wolff book. And the president's response. Saying he's a stable June ugenius. Do you have concerns -- I saw you raise your eyebrows. Do you concerns about the president's stability? Are you going to sign on to the oversight commission on the president's ability to handle the job? I'm not going to -- look, what bothers me about this president is no so much what he says. But he's so offensive. A few weeks ago, he attacked a United States senator with sexual innuendo. He talks about prison for his former opponent in a presidential election. Thiss not what presidents of the United States do. But I am more worried about what this president's policies are in terms of telling the working people of this country, during his campaign that he was going to stand with them. And yet, he governs now as a representative of the billionaire class. Tax breaks for the wealthy. Cutting people off of health insurance. Ignoring the needs of children. Not dealing with the prescription drug crisis in the country that he said he would deal with. I worry about him being a pathological liar. Those are some of the concerns I have. Senator Sanders, thank you for your time. Want to bring to it senator Tom

