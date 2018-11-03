Transcript for Christie: If Dems take back House, impeachment 'would certainly be... top priority'

Thank you, Tom. Donna, who's going to win in Pennsylvania? It's a tough district. Connor lamb has been running a terrific campaign keeping the issues local. It's still a Republican district. I do believe that Mr. Lamb can succeed. Governor, a top Republican in the house warned the president that the Democrats are within striking distance of taking back the house and if that happens, he'll be impeached. I think the tone and tenor of the Democrats in the house tells you if they were to take control of the house that would be their top priority. Is that going to happen? I think it's too early to tell, Jon. Every incumbent president loses seats. You saw the job reports and wages going up. If those things continue to happen, they can yap all they want about stormy Daniels. These are the issues that people care about. If Saccone loses, he'll have a negative reactions. There's a point where you send him out and the candidates lose. There's a recognition within the white house and capitol hill that Saccone is a terrible candidate. I'm sure you saw trump last night he was very gentle in his praise for Saccone. We're out of time. Mary, we'll be talking to you more about that. We'll be right back with a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.