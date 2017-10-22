-
Now Playing: The Note: Bush, Obama and Gen. Kelly try to elevate the dialogue in the era of Trump
-
Now Playing: Gen. David Petraeus on Whether He Voted for Trump: 'I Don't Vote'
-
Now Playing: Behind the real-life events that inspired 'The Long Road Home'
-
Now Playing: Former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus on North Korea threat
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus
-
Now Playing: Sykes: Republicans have allied themselves with a 'mad king'
-
Now Playing: Van Jones: Silicon Valley needs to be worried that they seem to be helping divide the country
-
Now Playing: President Trump moves to dismantle Obama-era policies
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley says Trump, Tillerson 'work very well together'
-
Now Playing: Sen. Susan Collins: Corker-Trump Twitter feud not 'very productive'
-
Now Playing: House Democratic Leader Pelosi says Pres. Trump went 'rogue' this week
-
Now Playing: Nate becomes fourth hurricane to hit US this season
-
Now Playing: Still no clear motive for Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Cummings: Trump is 'bad cop' with North Korea
-
Now Playing: Bennett: NRA focused on bump stocks to avoid 'very large argument' over gun control
-
Now Playing: Remembering 58 lives lost in the Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: War veteran lawmakers debate how Congress should respond to Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: FEMA chief dismisses San Juan mayor's complaints as 'political noise'
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor after criticism of Puerto Rico response
-
Now Playing: Riley: Trump shouldn't have picked a fight with San Juan mayor