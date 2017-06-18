Transcript for Will Donald Trump's base stand by the president?

everything computes. We're a very divided nation. I'm not a politician. And have never wanted to be a politician. Believe me. But when I saw the trouble our country was in, I knew I couldn't stand by and watch any longer. That was candidate Donald Trump last fall. Speaking in gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Wednesday's shooting on a baseball field in Virginia seemingly motivate bid political anger highlighted deep divides. We traveled back to gettysburg to get a sense how president trump's supporters are viewing these tumultuous times. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is a charming, welcoming town. Boarded by those vast fields that bear the scars and blood of battle. Tourists from across America flock here. Many from solid trump country. Reflecting on where the country is today. Here we stand in gettysburg. Place where brothers fought. Families were divided. I see that same thing happening in America today. It concerned me greatly. I think there's a lot of -- a lot of finger-pointing. Think we have sort of lost our heart. Reporter: Jim is a pastor from Idaho. Wrapping up a cross-country trip with his friend, Gary keeler. Retired from a career in law enforcement. Both men voted for Donald Trump. Jim is having second thoughts. If the election were held again today, would you vote for trump? I would vote for pence. Um -- I don't know. It's -- it's hard. Reporter: Gary has an opposite reaction. I have grown more to support trump, just because of the extreme stuff that comes out against him. It was so over the top on some of the the coverage on major networks. I'm a stubborn person. That made me want to support him more. Reporter: The pastor's views ek KOED along the streets here. You voted for -- Trump. Reporter: How are you feeling about president trump? Not good. Just not good. I voted for Donald Trump. Reporter: Are you happy with the job he's done as president? Um -- it's my opinion of him keeps going down every day. Reporter: Jill from Cleveland said she's not happy about some of the things the president has done. There's a lot of thing that have -- made us a laughing stock of the world. And I'm kind of upset about that. Reporter: Most of those we talked to aren't paying particularly close attention to the latest twists and turns in the Russia investigation. And don't agree about the significance of what they are tracking. There maybe be some smoke where there's fire. Ly be very surprised if they come up with anything, certainly any kind of impeach-type movement. Every president goes through something. This is his something. He's got to put on his man pants and go with it. It sounds like he's just trying to -- I don't know. Not let the truth be known maybe? Reporter: But everyone we spoke to visiting gettysburg, including Nicole from New York, showed real concern about where the divisiveness in the country will lead. I think it's very sad. I think it's very sad. I feel like that's part of what our country has been built on is people being able to have a difference in opinions. There's a lack of respect currently for that, as a person. When you look at somebody across the table and realize that we may not agree on something, but when we start hating each other for that, we're going to get right back to gettysburg. And I think we need to be caful of that.

