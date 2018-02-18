Transcript for Florida student says politicians 'not doing their jobs' after another school shooting

??? In the face of tragedy here in parkland students and parents alike are rallying behind a call to action. I sat down with the Hagg family, mother Rebecca, 14-year-old Lauren an her older brother David. Both children were in that school Wednesday when the shooting broke out. They're now faces trauma and loss head on, focused on a new future. I knew something was wrong when the fire alarm went off and people started heading back to class. I called my brother. He told me Lauren something is going on. Hide. Hide. Hide. What were you thinking? All I could think of was my family. I thought of things I haven't done. I'm 14. I haven't even driven yet. You were looking at your phone? Yes. You were looking at texts where your friends were in the building where the shooting was? Yes. We got a text. It would be are you guys okay. Are those gunshots? Did somebody just hear gunshots? What is happening? Another person would text I hear kids screaming. Another person would text there's smoke in our rooms. They're shooting. The next thing you know somebody would text my teacher is down. Things are going bad. I love you guys. You didn't really know where David was? I was so scarred. I thought of all the things we've done on together. I thought of all the trips we've gone on. I was so scared. He's my best friend. I was so scared of losing him. I didn't know where he was. David, what was that like for you? It was awful. I couldn't get to her texts in there. It was so frantic. Everything was chaos. If this was my last moment, I was going to do what I love, telling people's stories an stories that matter. This is what I thought mattered the most. If we died, maybe even though our souls couldn't carry our our voices could carry on. Rebecca? I was in the classroom. I got a text from Lauren that read code red, active shooter. I love you mom. You didn't hear from her again? No because her phone died. You never think it will happen to you. You've see it on the news. How sad. Those sandy hook parents, their babies are gone. You never, ever think it will be you. I was thinking the other day we all say that. Now I think people do think it will happen to them. We taught David and Lauren whenever we're anywhere, where are you going to run? Where are you going to hide? What a way to grow up. It's reality. In the end it's why I believe I was here. Be aware of your surroundings. Be prepared. Stay calm. Lauren, how did you and when did you find out you lost friends? We were still hiding and there were rumors being texted around. There were texts going around saying I heard this person is dead. I saw this person shot on the floor. I'm so sorry. I can't handle it. I lost four friends. Four friends? Yes. Ja my Guttenberg, aye lalaina petty, aliyssa alhadeff and Gina M moltano. What will you do know as a family to heal? All I know is we have to speak our voices. All these politicians are saying, oh, no we're not ready. We don't need comfort. We need change. That's the only way I know I'm going to heal if things change. You've heard I think Betsy Devos said teachers should be armed as an option. I do not agree with that at all. I don't want to have a gun. I don't like guns. I understand people's rights to have a gun to protect themselves in their home. However, the more I think about it not teachers but other people, maybe retired law enforcement could be on campus. Parents who are in law enforcement could come in and be armed in case something does happen. David and Lauren, in terms of gun safety or gun legislation, do you think changes have to be made there? I don't care if you area a Democrat or Republican, if you have a good idea, let's work together as Americans and come to a compromise. In politics no one side ever wins. It's always through compromise change happens. Democrats and Republicans both have children. They both should be able to understand what it would be like to lose their children. They both should come to a compromise and have compassion for these people. They need to jump over whatever divide they have and work together. I don't want anybody saying I'm so sorry. I want you getting out there and people doing things about this. If you can't do something, get out of office. This is our future. Make sure everybody around you no matter how young or old they are knows how much they love you and you love them. Life is really short. I discovered in the past couple days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.