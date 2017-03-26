Transcript for GOP health care bill fails before vote

And for all of you who had a rough week, just think about how president trump must feel after the worst week of his young presidency. It began Monday morning with a direct rebuke by the FBI director. By close of business Friday, the body blow by his own party. The president chose to retreat. And in the oval office, a humble trump talked lessons learned. We all learned a lot. We learned a lot about loyalty. We learned a lot about the vote-getting process. We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in obviously both the senate and in the house. As president trump learned the the right lessons? Do he and his team have what it takes to turn things around? All presidents lose fight in congress. Before this week, no president in recent times lost the first one. A loss that comes after a series of missteps that raise serious questions about the president's competence and credibility. This week, we're going to break it down. What's next for president trump and his agenda. The two men who led the fight against trump's bill, house freedom caucus chair mark meadows and senate minority

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.