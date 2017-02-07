Transcript for Gov. John Kasich on the Senate health care bill

Reporter: And it was on the topic of those tweets where my conversation with governor Kasich began. You know it's unfortunate and people are begging the president not to do this and, you know, he ought to stop doing it and we'll have to see what happens. It's one of the few things that I think brought Republicans and Democrats together. They spend soap time fighting then they're all aghast. It's not the way we ought to be. The coarseness is not acceptable. You know, one of the things the staff says is he has a right to fight back at personal criticism he's received. Martha, this is not designed to kind of excuse anything, but it was early in my administration when I was having trouble when I was first elected governor that my wife came to me one day and she said, John, you're the governor of Ohio, you're the father of Ohio. Why don't you ago like it and sometimes it takes people a while to understand the way in which they're supposed to lead and what I would hope and I've been saying this now for a long period of time, you know, I'm going to hope he grows into this job and understands you need to be a unifier. Any politician who is not a unifier is not somebody that I want to be for. So I'm hoping that he'll, you know, that his family is going to talk to him and they'll say knock it off. I hope so. But I think in Washington we have bigger issues than people being outraged by somebody else's tweet. They need to look themselves in the mirror and figure whether they're serving the country or their party or their own interests. I'm very concerned about what's happening in many different direct directions including, of course, health care. But this doe't help. The coarseness doesn't help anybody. But I don't think it has much to do with Republicans and Democrats on capitol hill. All of them see it the same way and all have said it needs to stop. Should he apologize? Well, I mean I would. But I'm not him. I'm me. I do want to turn to health care. President trump did tweet that if Republican senators are unable to pass a health care bill, they should immediately repeal Obamacare and then replace it at a later date. Do you support that approach? I don't know what that means. Honestly I don't think the president really -- I don't -- Repeal then replace. No, what I'm saying to you, I don't know that he -- look, if somebody were to go to him and say we could sit down with the Democrats and come up with a deal that would improve the system, I mean you call it one thing, they call it another, I think he'd be fine with it. He is a negotiator like a real estate guy. They -- negotiation is part of their DNA. No, you just can't get rid of this because you can't leave people without what they need. And this -- Obamacare needs significantly reformed. There's nobody that I talk to either side of the aisle, the Democrats side that doesn't think there has to be significant changes. The exchange is weak. It could fall apart. It could collapse. What happens, people will lose their health care. I've talked to people on both sides of the aisle about this. Republicans and Democrats, I hate saying both sides of the aisle. It makes me like a Washington insider but when you talk to them, there is sort of in the back of their mind a sense that ultimately they'll have to figure this out. But right now they don't want to concede anything. One party doesn't want to concede anything to the other party because maybe it'll make the bill less, you know, less conservative. The other party wants the other party to kind of, you know, put their face down in the dirt and say, we failed. I mean, it's silly. I have been involved -- look, I went through a government shutdown and negotiated with senator domenici in '97 where we balanced the budget. Both sides have to have a willingness to achieve something and then both sides have to kind of back off and give some space to the other side. You don't put someone in the corner. You don't put an animal in the corner without the animal striking back. You don't put a politician in the corner and without them expecting to strike back at you. And right now, I was hopeful. Right now they're not ready. They are not ready to sit down and talk and put the nation first in my opinion. And you called for this bipartisan -- I've been talking about it forever. With other governors. Yeah, that's been kind of a struggle to get many of them to come out because a lot of politicians now, here's what they're worried about. If you're a Democrat you're worried about your base on the left. If you're a Republican you're worried about your base on the right. What's the incentive? The incentive is no one will ever remember you, the incentive is you're in that business you give up a lot to be in politic, believe me people don't really think that. You give up a lot to be in politics. If you're not there to change the world I don't know what you're there for. It doesn't make any sense to me. So you can't go home and look at your plaques at the end of the day because every politician has like a million plaques on their wall. You don't get anything for that and you can't go home and say, boy, I really served the democratic party or the Republican party. You want to go home and, you know, fourth of July, you know, any of these special holidays that recognize our country, you want to feel like you built a stronger nation which means you helped build the people and put them in a stronger place where everyone is lifted. I mean I don't know how you could sit down there and not put the country first. Everyone we talked to in Ohio, everyone is concerned that putting country first is being lost, swallowed up in all the D.C. Partisanship. I really dislike the fact that it has to be one party against another. It doesn't seem like we're working together. It appears to me that anybody that we elect doesn't seem working for us, they seem to be working for the party. It's either Democrat or it's Republican. It's not about the united States. It's about Democrats or Republicans. Who is against something? They're either all for or all against. That's all politics. It has nothing to do with our agenda. Hopefully we can get a few people talking to each other. I'm hoping this will bring congress together and get rid of some of this partisanship and have them actually take a look at these things without thinking about the next election. And do the job they're supposed to be doing. Is what I'd like to see. How do you get them to understand it? And the things you're talking about? If you say do you support Obamacare, they say no. If you say do you support giving people who need health insurance insurance, they say yes. You try to explain to them what it all means but at the end of the day, Martha, it's leadership. You do what you know you have to do. And talk really about what's at stake here. We learned yesterday that another health insurance provider in your state is pulling out of the federal health insurance exchange. So what are the stakes? Well, the stakes are that for people who I say are drug addicted who need to get constant treatment or people who are mentally ill who constantly need care, you know, they're bipolar, they're schizophrenic, that they would show up to a place where they've been able to go and all of a sudden the door is locked and there's a sign on that says closed. I mean where are they supposed to go? I mean we don't -- we should not -- everybody is focused on the drug problem because it's unbelievable. It's horrific and we all know it. But think also about that other problem where we have the mentally ill either sleeping under Britons or living in a prison. You know, put yourself in their shoes and you'll realize we can't have that. You've made it very clear that cuts to medicaid in this bill make it harder to treat opioid addicts. So is that your only concern really in this bill? No, no, no. My concerns are -- Would that solve it? It's not just medicaid and the fact that there's not enough money in medicaid legitimately to treat people and be able to reform the program, but it's also the issue on the other side, the exchange where the exchange is collapsing and you can't also give people $3,000 or $4,000 a year in tax credits and think they can buy an insurance policy. What insurance policy can you buy at $3,000 or $4,000 a year? Your deductibles would be so high you couldn't afford to get any health care. I the whole thing, not just medicaid. It's the entire bill and package which I believe can and will be fixed if people will put the country first. So just to be clear a substantial increase in funding for opioid addiction would not do it. No, especially if they're going to give 45 billion, okay, over 10 years I'm getting almost 300 million, 600 million a year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.