Transcript for Government shutdown comes on anniversary of President Trump's inauguration

Good morning. At the stroke of mid night on anniversary of trump's inaugural the government shut down. The president says Democrats did that on purpose to spoil his party. Democrats insist that trump does not know how to close a deal. Many of you at home might agree with John Kennedy who said our country was founded by geniuses but it's beening run by idiots. So far the trump administration doing what it can to limit the impact. Many national parks and monuments like the statue of liberty closed Saturday. Our brand new ABC news "Washington post" poll shows Americans more inclined to blame president trump and the Republicans. At the one year mark the president's approval at the lowest. Sentiments playing out in women's marches in hundreds of cities all across the countries. American have the most positive views on the economy in two decades. 38% give trump the credit, 50% credit the Obama administration.

