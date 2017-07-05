-
Now Playing: Author shares tips on how to fight back against exorbitant healthcare bills
-
Now Playing: Speaker Paul Ryan responds to pulling the GOP healthcare bill
-
Now Playing: How would the new health care bill passed by the House affect real Americans?
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for April 2017
-
Now Playing: DIY Mother's Day gift ideas
-
Now Playing: A determined young woman flies high and defies the odds
-
Now Playing: A luxury penthouse in Boston was the scene of a grisly double murder
-
Now Playing: Former Penn State fraternity member speaks out after fellow brothers are charged
-
Now Playing: Texas cop facing murder charges in teen's death
-
Now Playing: South Boston double homicide in luxury penthouse
-
Now Playing: Fraternity members charged in death of Penn State student
-
Now Playing: Students give Philadelphia teacher the surprise of her life
-
Now Playing: PetSmart's national pet-adoption weekend
-
Now Playing: A Texas beauty queen faces backlash after winning crown
-
Now Playing: Two sisters abandoned at birth meet for the first time
-
Now Playing: Penn State fraternity members face manslaughter charges
-
Now Playing: Texas police officer arrested in connection with shooting of black teen
-
Now Playing: East Coast slammed with severe weather
-
Now Playing: Where missing Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas is today
-
Now Playing: Police finally track down Tennessee teacher and teen Elizabeth Thomas: Part 5