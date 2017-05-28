Rep. Adam Schiff says 'there ought to be a review' of Kushner's security clearance

ABC News' Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee.
9:47 | 05/28/17

{"id":47688482,"title":"Rep. Adam Schiff says 'there ought to be a review' of Kushner's security clearance","duration":"9:47","description":"ABC News' Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/house-intel-committee-ranking-member-rep-adam-schiff-47688482","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
