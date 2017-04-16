Transcript for Inside North Korea, the world's most reclusive country

North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, is about 120 miles from here. But a place few Americans have seen firsthand. My colleague, Bob woodruff just returned from his eighth trip to North Korea since 2005. Bringing us rare insights. Reporter: Pomp and circumstance taking over part of Pyongyang this week. And in the midst of the military tension between North Korea and the U.S., Kim Jong-un, cheered on by a dense crowd, showing off a more modern Pyongyang. This scene, a stark contrast from when I first aflooifd the nearly deserted capital city in 2005 a. We expect to show you a country that the world knows very little about. And we did. From our visit to the children's palace where your Koreans are trained in sports and music. To their subway system. You can see the design is some old 30-year-old kind of design. And to my aerial tour of Pyongyang in 2016. It was amazing. We saw a chance to see the cooperative farms as we came in over the suburban area. Also over the town. My first trip here, we traveled two hours outside the capital to a collective farm, where I met with north Koreans skeptical of the United States. What do on you think about Americans? Back then, that 18-year-old told us he thought Americans were the sworn enemy of the Korean people. Have you ever met an American before? No, he said, he hadn't. I'm an American. As for what might be behind some of that animosity, the north Korean people, largely cut off there the rest of the world, and prevented by their government from having contact with our country, most Americans have never traveled there. That exchange is still limited. Recently, ABC news caught up with the former deputy ambassador to the united Kingdom. He said one of the biggest misconceptions is just how cruel the regime can be. Day cannot understand that the north Korean system, it is itself a kind of slavery system, I think one day when north Koreans system, the collapse, I think the whole world will be shocked. Reporter: The country has provided limited firsthand knowledge of its nuclear progress. We have put in multiple requests to tour the facilitifacilities. In 2008, we were the first members of the media inside the nuclear facility. What we're seeing is the cold water, covered by ice and underneath that is about 1500 uranium rods. Our most recent request, like many others, denied. We put in all sorts of questions to visit out here. The launch locations where the missiles are being launched. Instead, they took us deep into the country to show case another proud achievement. Their high-end ski resort. Any other guests, you think? Skiers take the slope in time to patriotic music. Carefully choreographed scenes have been a zoont in my visits here. Including those now iconic military parades, like this one in 2010, Kim Jong-un making his public debut. Now that the music stopped, now it's completely silent. Because right up there, Kim jong-il and his son, Kim Jong-un will come out and watch. Now, the eyes of the world watching and waiting to see Kim Jong-un's next move. For "This week," Bob woodruff, ABC news. And they certainly are here in South Korea. Our thanks to Bob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.