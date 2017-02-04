Transcript for Jon Karl: 'We're a long way from Mike Flynn getting any kind of immunity, if he ever does'

Thank you very much, Bob. Let's bring in our panel. The director of the national koubt terrorism center under presidents bush and Obama, Michael Leiser. Washington post correspondent Anne Gearan, and Jonathan Karl. To you first, Michael Leiter. The language out of north Korea is always bombastic. What has changed is the acceleration of their nuclear program, the likelihood of more and more weapons, and the acceleration in testing. In very aggressive ways toward Japan. We have to work with xhin that. We have, as ash Carter said earlier, we have not had great success on that for more than 30 years. That is not a silver bullet. Let's turn back to what's happened this week in Washington. The FBI has made, talking to Comey, the FBI has made very clear that trump tower was not wiretapped by Barack Obama. And if trump associates were picked up on the incidental collection, what does that tell you about what is going on? If they were picked up or talked about, it tells me more than likely, the U.S. Intelligence committee is doing what it's supposed to do. Imagine that you intercept after the election, the, we'll say the Israeli ambassador talking to an Israeli intelligence officer. And they're saying, oh, we know Rex tillerson. He's going to be secretary of state. We should do talk with him. That's relevant information. It's helpful to the intelligence community and to Rex tillerson. That seems to be what chairman nunes has been talking about. I think that sort of activity is entirely appropriate. It's really dangerous, I think, to con inflate that with inappropriate, illegal surveillance targeted members of the incoming 2ru67 administration. The trump 5d ministrags has talked about unmasking. This is serious. It can be. You have to protect the identity of U.S. Persons. Sometimes it's appropriate to know who that person is to understand the intelligence being collected. What doesn't help is further on Fus occasion through these really, as others have said, bizarre interactions with the chairman of the house intelligence committee. The other big news of the week. Mike Flynn. You have done great reporting on in this week. Asking for immunity to testify. Trump encouraging him to do that. Do you think that will happen? What kind of story to you think that will tell? I think we're a long way from him getting immunity, if he ever does. The investigation has to figure out where it's going. The investigators are at the beginning of the process. And what does Mike Flynn have to say? They're not going to give him immunity unless he has something big on somebody higher up than he is. The white house insists they is have nothing to fear. They have no problem with Mike Flynn testifying. At this point, it seems to be a little bit of posturing. It's also reported this week that Devin nunes got his information from two national security council aides. Where does that go? It upended this thing where it look like a week ago. It looked like in the hands of congress and Democrats could, on the outside, criticize the appearance of some sort of partisanship in both committees. But, nunes really handed them, you know, I think, a big weapon that they'll be able to use going forward. To challenge the fundamental premise and credibility of his leadership. There are calls for him to step aside, which he says he won't do. I think it sort of takes the whole house investigation out of serious contention here and leaves the senate investigation as the one that people will be watching. You hinted at this a little bit Michael. Do you think what nunes did was 100% proper as the white house says? Um, know. I think where you're conducting an independent investigation and congress's article one, president is article two, that's an independent house investigation. That should be done through that committee. This pulls away from the real strategic challenges the U.S. Has. Russian involvement in our elections. And it furthers our looking inside at our own problems, which is exactly what Russia wants. They want to diminish our role in the world. This is doing that with our allies. Jon, what does president trump do with this? He keeps tweeting iing about it, bringing it up. He blames the news media. You see the constant tweets about Russia. He tries to turn the focus to the surveillance. Not the story about Russia and the investigation. This is to the frustration of his own top advisers. On this nunes thing. There's a certain absurdity to what happened. He went to the white house, received information with the help of the president's own aides, and then came back to the white house the next day to brief the white house on what he had found out at the white house. It's -- I can't believe you got through that sentence. It was -- I'm telling you. If you talk to -- to top Republicans, on capitol hill, including Republicans that are positively inclined to this white house that are allies of this white house, and of this president, there is just a -- they throw their hands up and say this is just bizarre. And, you know, it's clear that this investigation will go forward. The emphasis will be in the senate. I want to answer you. You had a front page story in "The Washington post" this morning on secretary of state Rex tillerson. The headline, an uneasy atmosphere at stake. Tillerson saying he's walled off and isolated. The state department wants a retraction of a part of that story. Tell us more about what you find out about tillerson and your reaction to the state department. My colleague, Carol Morrell and I wanted to look at what's happened at the state department in the early weeks here. And how tillerson's initial reception, quite warm and optimistic among a lot of career diploma diplomats, kind of how that has faded and the rising frustration among the career foreign service officers. Who, of course, served presidents of both parties. Usually for many, many years. And the senior ones across numerous administrations. And lower ranking officials at the state department who really feel cut off from their leader. Like they're not being listened to and consulted. And we had an example of some of that. This week. When tillerson had to remake his schedule and attend a rescheduled nato foreign ministers' meeting. He had initially told -- he didn't tell the ministers directly. It was leak elsewhere that he was going skip that meeting. This would be the first nato meeting he was to attend. This president's attention to nato is under question. If he was going to not attend that meeting, it would send the opposite signal he had been trying to send in private meetings. Quickly on the retraction? We stand by our story. We had multiple people telling us this happened. Thanks. You have 20 seconds. I know you'll keep to 20 because you're in TV. The latest tweet, who thinks that -- anybody who thinks that the repeal of Obamacare is dead does not know the love and strength in R party. The president needs to get back on track. The way he does that is to get points on the poor with Democrats. Needs to find maybe an infrastructure bill. Something to work with Democrats. I don't think this is going to go anywhere. Despite what Paul Ryan says. Thank you very much to all of you. We'll be right back.

