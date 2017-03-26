Transcript for Jonathan Karl: 'Republicans have a majority, but they don't have a governing majority'

Let's bring many Matt dowd. How big a blow? It's huge. This was the piece in political jenga. If it was removed, everything else falls down. This is the first time we have seen Donald Trump suffer a public hue mile yags by his own party. It was demonstrated for all the bravado and the ways he pushes stuff, he can be beat. Once he's beat, that's a huge problem. Alec, you supported trump during the campaign. He said we're going the get sick of winning? How are we doing? You tell me. Not so well. Donald Trump didn't recuse the Republican party. He crushed the Republican party. The Republican party was so weak that an outsider came along and wiped it out. This is the Republican party of a year ago. The one that says no to everything. The one that can't unite around anything. The one that can't inspire people to support anything positive. It is still there under the trump white house. So, Donald Trump was the fireman. He couldn't rescue the people in the burping building. But the people in the burning building are the Republican party and the Republican leadership. They're in trouble. Maggie Haberman, does the president get what went wrong? He was keeping his focus on Democrats. Blaming the Democrats. Saying we needed democratic votes. We were losing Republican votes. It's their fault. Name come back in a year after Obamacare implodes, explodes, he used both. This is an argument his own advisers told him was not sensible. You can't blame Democrats when you hold both houses of congress. I think he's processing this. We're seeing it over the last 24 hours. He was uncharacter isicily quiet. Until this morning. Until this morning. He's coming back bunching. His aides would like to move on to the next thing. Not looking in the rearview mirror. I don't think he knows how to cope with defeat. He sounded exhausted when I speak to him on Friday. Raising serious questions for the entire Republican party. Republicans have majority. They don't have a governing majority. This talk of now we're going to go on to tax reform. Forget tax reform. How are they going to keep the government funded? In April, funding runs out. Right now, there is not a Republican coalition to turn the lights on. To keep the lights on in the federal government. They, at this point, would need help from Democrats to do that. This is a crisis. Tapped white house knows this is a crisis. This is far beyond losing on health care.

