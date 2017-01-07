Transcript for Kasich on Trump's tweets: 'The coarseness is not acceptable'

We have these tweets from the president very personal attacks but what's your actions. It herself it's ridiculous right everybody's. Kind of flabbergasted but you know it's we've seen this for quite awhile Owen. You know it's unfortunate and people are now. Begging the president ought to do this and you know get a stop it when it moved up to see what happens. It's one of the few things that I think it brought Republicans and a pets together. He spent so much time fighting and then they're all aghast you know and so. It's just not the way we ought to be that's it's the coarseness is not acceptable so I'm hoping that he'll you know that his family's gonna talk to him and those state knock it off I hope so. But. I think in Washington we have bigger issues than people being outraged by somebody else's tweak. They need to look themselves in the mere figure out whether there serve in the country are there certain their party or their own interest should. Well I mean I would but I'm not him economy.

