Transcript for Martha Raddatz reflects on GOP baseball shooting

As we have noted there was a striking show of unity after that shooting at an early morning baseball practice for Republican members of congress. Lawmakers joining together in a moment of prayer on the baseball field before the annual charity game went on as planned. But one player says he felt conflicted about being there. As a fellow member of congress was lying in the hospital in critical condition. Connecticut senator Chris Murphy has played on the democratic team for the past decade. On Facebook, he asked, what does it say about us as a country that we can so easily move on from such a seemingly cataclysmic event. Are we so jaundiced to gun violence and mass shootings that it only takes us 24 hours now to revert back to business as usual? Senator Murphy is right. We have become too numb to it all. Massively desensitized to the carnage, as he put it. That, perhaps, includes us as journalists. As we move on to the next headline. We have marked the anniversary of some of the most devastating attacks recently. Last Monday, one year since the obld pulse nightclub shooting. 49 killed in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. History. Yesterday marked two years since nine were killed at Emmanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston. Those shootings are seared in our memory. In the last week alone, 262 people have lost their lives to gun violence. 559 more wounded. 262 killed in one week. So today, we think of congressman Steve Scalise, as well as Matt Mika and capitol police officer crystal Greiner. Who are all still hospitalized this morning. We should pause and remember each and every life lost. An take on one of us is an attack on all of us. That's all for us today. Thanks for sharing part of your Sunday with us. Check out "World news" tonight. And have a great day. Now on newscenter 5

