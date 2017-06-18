-
Now Playing: June 19, 2014: Steve Scalise elected Majority Whip of US House of Representatives
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve Scalise among those shot at Virginia park: Reports
-
Now Playing: What happens next after President Trump says 'I am being investigated'
-
Now Playing: Special Counsel Mueller builds legal team for Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Will Donald Trump's base stand by the president?
-
Now Playing: Klein: 'Trump is building an obstruction case against himself with every tweet'
-
Now Playing: Martha Raddatz reflects on GOP baseball shooting
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 6.18.2017
-
Now Playing: Former US Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute: NATO allies 'believe they can't rely on US leadership'
-
Now Playing: Top House Democrat: Special Counsel Mueller is 'the right man for the job'
-
Now Playing: Gingrich calls President Trump 'pugnacious,' says he has 'compulsion to counterattack'
-
Now Playing: Powerhouse Roundtable weighs in on James Comey's dramatic testimony
-
Now Playing: Comey fired by President Trump fires back in history-making hearing
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joe Manchin says James Comey was a credible witness: 'He did a good job'
-
Now Playing: Sen. Mike Lee: 'I don't see any indication that there was even the potential for' obstruction of justice
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer: Comey's credibility 'brought into question'
-
Now Playing: Bharara: 'Absolutely evidence' to begin obstruction of justice case against President Trump
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 6.4.2017
-
Now Playing: Third terror attack on United Kingdom since March
-
Now Playing: Castellanos: 'Trump administration seems to run a very small family business, not a large US government'