-
Now Playing: The Note: The health care hustle
-
Now Playing: Trump promises 'great, great surprise' health care package
-
Now Playing: Martha Raddatz Traveled to Ohio to Talk Health Care with Voters
-
Now Playing: Ponnuru: Democrats and Republicans 'too far apart on underlying issues' for bipartisanship
-
Now Playing: Kinzinger: President Trump must 'be tough' meeting with Putin at G20 Summit
-
Now Playing: Trump's tweet on CNN 'is an incitement to violence,' Ana Navarro says
-
Now Playing: 'No one would perceive that as a threat,' adviser says of Trump's CNN tweet
-
Now Playing: Gov. John Kasich on the Senate health care bill
-
Now Playing: Kasich on Trump's tweets: 'The coarseness is not acceptable'
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 6.25.2018
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans unveil their health care plan and brace for a fight
-
Now Playing: Dowd: 'Fundamental choice' in health care is help the poor or give to the wealthy
-
Now Playing: Sen. Susan Collins: 'Very serious concerns' with the Senate health care bill
-
Now Playing: Sen. Rand Paul on the Senate health care bill: Republicans 'promised too much' that they 'can't provide'
-
Now Playing: Top Senate Democrat: Senate GOP health care bill '50-50' chance at passage
-
Now Playing: Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on Senate health care bill: 'These are not cuts to Medicaid'
-
Now Playing: What happens next after President Trump says 'I am being investigated'
-
Now Playing: Special counsel Mueller builds legal team for Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Will Donald Trump's base stand by the president?
-
Now Playing: Klein: 'Trump is building an obstruction case against himself with every tweet'