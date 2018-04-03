Transcript for Meghan McCain says some pushing for gun control are 'demonizing legal gun owners'

We have to take steps to Harden our schools. So that they are less vulnerable to attack you know I really believe you don't know it that you tested but I think god I really believe I'd run and they even have I didn't have a weapon. And I think most of the people of this reported done that to. For a few minutes money that was the biggest news of the week from president trump speaking to governors. But it turned out to be a tumultuous one we're talking now about it now on our roundtable are cheap political analyst Matthew Dowd. Senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega the former editor of Bloomberg business week Megan Murphy. Ben Jones and CNN and Megan McCain from the view and and that kind of where where to begin his sorrow right spears the top of the program say. Yea a lot of KS this week but let's focus on results hard to do that this week. Yeah I thought March Madness was a basketball tournament from. Minute describes perfectly I think what's been going on for the last we can have really the last thirteen months and that's one of the things I didn't quite understand from writes his comments was. He's a judge threw everything that's been done and everything is great right that's what he said everything's going great I don't know what metric. Rights is using for that because one every sing almost every single international country in the world has less confidence in our leadership. To the president's job approval ratings are at historic lows for president this point in time. 32 thirds the country thinks we're off on the wrong track. And for most of all of the economic gains at the countries had has gone to the top 5% people in this country so I don't know really what metric that he wants to apply here. This president. Up all of the time we talked about this is an incredible turmoil at the White House and I don't actually see a path out of it. Because the president order for it to change is thought changing general Kelly it's apple picks leaving in its not Gerri leaving and it's not a pocket leaving its all of us things. It's fundamentally about the president and the president will not change. And to say that's increasing which you guys are hearing over to what has covering it. Every day and people becoming more open like it here that would frustrate the president people becoming more open about talking about his isolation his mood swings in the problems are caused us. That Washington Post headline that from a trump ally this is not going to end well I mean that someone inside the White House. He is becoming increasingly isolated he is increasingly angry. It if it's as bad it's worth the point where he is angry with his own son in law. I think they've got a problem I don't know that I ever seen it this bad in the White House maps has a lot we talk about chaos we talk about turmoil. We talk about palace intrigue on a regular basis covering this administration. It's really bad rate now in the reason it matters is because the president. Has no loyalists laugh he he has no hope is gone keeps Schiller his body guard has got. The per the only person outside of the Stanley in the west ring rang out from the very original campaign core. Is his former golf caddy now Dan's casino turned social media manager. That's a problem for someone like Donald Trump who needs. Allies who needs people he contrasts in order to govern know we can remain. No one can read a man and I think the tariffs policy is exactly the kind of symptom of someone he's drifting away. You know we look at this security if you're Donald Trump voter he voted for president this is the smack in the face you this is gonna make your every day to its cost war. It's going to cost American manufacturing you have to only do the math on that's we've only got about a 150000. Workers in the steel industry. Got six point five million other workers. Who are dependent on finished product production of steel this is gonna make it less economically advantageous for them it's likely that we have people go elsewhere to buy that still. May keep more difficult for our companies to compete he did this policy on the hope they haven't been able. To defend it would any economic sense so far and this is a president who's isolated he's doing things that even his closest advisors. And is own part NN Reagan he noticed secede talk but no loyalists inside the latest with an action like this on trade he alienates. The leaders in congress the Republican leaders in congress who've been backing him when he needed it. Gaddis is coming off and discussion about that and RA and his seeming heads on the Second Amendment earlier this week you wanna talk about loyalists leaving start screwing with the Second Amendment and your the cost of what your beer will cost it would Caroline and Jan I'm telling you that will be something that will finally make his base moved. Going up what you're saying about no loyalists inside I think it can't be emphasized enough how important it is to have people who bet with you from the very beginning people that really no yield. I hope picks from all reports was served an emotional purpose as well and I think. For whatever reason he is surrounded by people who. Leave it tenant that you can never become the story and the principal should always be the story and you have every figure in the White House becoming. Tabloid fodder at the same time and I think going forward whomever replaces her. Have to understand that only can be about president trump and the prince. All this cared Kush first day. Well first lawyer to say that. If President Obama. Had one week like this he would be in Guantanamo. OK I don't listen to this guy has lost it he's complete he's driving all over the road like a drunk driver we have no idea what they and he would just bite has not. I ought to sing about and you mentioned that the group moved we will come back this in the second you mention the due process in the Second Amendment. If present Obama had said forget about the different from due process with a gun salute that would be millions of people in this. Eat right now and the reason that there are not me let. Ed Taka housing agency that this is loud but said it would be elected dictatorship would be calling President Obama the dictatorship but for some reason you thought you could go over the constitution and due process and I wanted to percent Acco the Republicans have to be intellectually honest and how we analyzed the situation in the same way it really tells the president of his comments about China saying we should copy of their dictatorship are seeing some sense is maybe that's what he wanted you to get the whales. You're your your your voice is amazing what you have president from. Veering to vote left of the sub sea interests people on trade he veers to the left and any Democrat I've ever heard on guns for a minute put for a minute. Then nobody response why because nobody believes a word he says anyway everybody knows that and fifteen seconds it could be something totally different. That is more dangerous than any of these policy positions or personnel decisions. You now have a present a United States who literally can't say anything and nobody on planet earth. Believes that that's the that is the crisis I don't know that there's anything new witness though we saw the same thing happened in the dock and meeting and if you my favorite part about the Harry meeting in the White House this week was watching Diane feinstein's body language as president trump seemed to be as you say giving away. The Second Amendment consistency is not something president trump needs to governor. It's not something he has stood by as a principal and his past. But I think the bigger issue facing this White House right now is are they actually gonna get anything to not in the middle of all of this kick in the but Republicans and game -- capital let me very very clear. They are waiting for him to take the wheel on gone and he's not going to. And let's talk and let's unpack this confiscation and due process let's not allow the NRA to Katie wrapped himself to meet only constitutional mantras of that exist. Other countries have implemented programs to take back weapons that are particularly dangerous that have been used to mass shootings that have been used to kill. First graders teenagers it's better there are programs in place 97% of this country wants background checks. A substantial majority want tighter gun control let's not do you as we've done so many times before by say the Second Amendment due process constitutional rights. This is the time if there's one thing this week. The week of warrior week October when a week of chaos but a week where children teenagers to support and say it enough is enough. And things may finally change and that while this may be the week remember. If that as good as the gun owning Texan at the table where I have 55 rifles and I went hog hunting last week in Texas with a whole group of guys. All of whom are kind of gotten caring Texans all of whom say why can't we get this done the problems of being married and Harry doesn't speak for most of Americans. The Harry does he was speak for most gun owners in our speak date speaks very very small sect. Of people that have drawn a line it's as you can have no restrictions which of course the Supreme Court has never said Supreme Court has said you can have reasonable restrictions in this. It all goes back to present I was thinking of us on Oscar night tonight is who does this president most remind me up in a movie. And though that's when I can come up to its job Charles Foster Kane. From Citizen Kane in this in the way he acts and how isolate he's become and his behavior essentially only thing I can think it's mean we should go down tomorrow I'll go see if there's a sled. With rose but I tell you that. It was only nudity. I'm worried that we're to all the people haven't seen so yeah. But it could meet Kevin me you may do this edited Megan if the president has now decided that he's not going to follow through on leaks that told the Democrats on Wednesday and guns on universal background checks. And raising the age now it's just a concept. Don't happen. I actually disagree with you not that there are battery does speak for me in a lot of ways and a proud NRA member and I do think that it is confusing. When president trump had such huge ardent support from an area members spoke a battery convention and even now I think secretly Elvis thought he was at upper east side liberal that didn't really have. A lot of experience in gun country like the rest of us but I. It's like fence asset its whomever has his ear last and for me the sincerity of where he stands in his political convictions is always coming to question. But particularly now when your talking about things like the Second Amendment which. I'm sorry I'm like Australia isn't just gonna evaporate into thin air and I do think going forward it raises a lot of questions just about what's gonna happen with his. Ace because it is making a lot of people but I also announced that Harry doesn't speak for you believe in universal background checks Adele again at eight they had so the NRA doesn't but I usually that you be bold stock should be banned. I don't I'm marketing go into it to a tit for tat on what I feel. Italy's there's nothing narrate as you I was offended by the way Deane Dana lashes been treated. At this CNN town hall in a lot of different places and what happens is it makes people like me very tribal. Over our guns and over the Second Amendment over things like that and more talking about situations where you're saying no due process we're just gonna take the guns and talk about it later. I don't president I know but it makes people like Lieberman the Democrat has said cannot escape the guns and no dumber and doing it isn't. I know. I don't feel like things are your heads I don't I don't wanna. They know how did you mentioned are our town hall and I I do want to say that those young people. Artists extraordinary I mean you have. If you've had now for a year. Adults acting like children. In other children like adults and trying to get something that you made are comparing and they say hearing that they want but the fact that you have young people in this country who willing to stand up and call it like it is. You got any I wanted high school. The worst and have me high school was late homework in some beliefs. I never had to hide under my desk and were in and drill site had got my brains blown out all of my classes and that's happening in every classroom in America if you have a generation of young people I think we did stand with them listen to you very carefully. Because there on the police and the young people on the front lines are in the same exact wording you're. I sing Georgia initial nine owners to let go pick up some vanda sandwiches were now in the mid term election year and Mary Bruce is peace that I was very after she is reporting from Texas and I've seen it. Is there's two groups that are highly highly motivated to be groups young people. Who are very much opposed to the trumpet administration and women and women have filed in greater numbers than they've ever filed before and every piece of information we've seen. From Virginia. Two New Jersey to Alabama to all of the special elections the most enthusiastic motivated people in this country now. Are all against the president and against the GOP and we decide decide Texas we just said early voting and for the first time in more than a decade. Democrats turned out in the democratic primary at higher numbers in Texas. The Republicans turned out and that in the Republican primary so we are about to face it's a B going to be a wave that's quite the only question is. The size of it I think the president's ability to accomplish anything is totally contingent on that and the GOP is put themselves in a position. Where their way out of step for the country is and it's about the bomb them in November. And it's kind it's coming up in November another big factor ahead of November of course is the Mueller investigation certainly Sicily has seen that intensify. In the coming in in the in the last several days and weeks more focus all Solomon brings back to the question has been a while ago Jared Kushner. His position in the White House now facing all of these questions from Mahler this barrage of news stories how solid is that how won't be expected today. You know the people I've been talking to in an act but let me back up there are there are two camps in the trump administration there are commissioner loyalists and there are people who are throwing knives and commissioners back. Both sides right now our call Jared Kushner a distraction in this White House. I have from what I have heard I think a lot of people expect your Kushner to hang on perhaps politically for a couple of months and find a soft landing in leave perhaps the baucus stays in the White House that's just the speculation at this point I don't think anybody really knows what we do know. He is president trump is not some one despite his famous catch phrase that of your fired. That day it fires anybody let alone his own family so I think it will eventually be up to Jerry commissioner asked whether he stays or guns. More indications now making that Robert Mueller expanding his his his net widening its net. Looking at money flows foreign money flows into the trap campaign. Absurd and I think Jerryd commissioner and bad news is circling very tightly now we look at what we're not just talking about Russia and this probe or looking at the U maybe we're looking at what exactly happened in the Middle East is Saudi Arabia. Boomer has been reporting on that from month to month at this web of money is very tangle and indeed it is hard to see. How he stays it is hard to see if they can find him a soft landing but there is every indication that this flow of money. The family business the highest potential. When he wandered for it is totally separate from an obstruction of justice things we know he's been looking with Paul man important and and gates as well so this is gonna be number one to watch and it looks like Jared Kushner is. Problem centers on that investigation SS is still attorney general by the mid terms million. Now that I'm not of the guessing game went thanks but I think it would be as Bryant said I think it would be cataclysmic a politically if he had to fire. But I think of one of staying that's what I was in really impressed with. Was he actually started sticking up for himself you have to work hard to get a being Jones to fill sympathy. Badly treated like one dollar from honey. And done that thank you over industry roundtable.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.