Missing Marine laid to rest nearly 50 years after plane shot down in Vietnam War

Vietnam Veteran Lt. Billy Ryan was memorialized with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery after a nearly 50 year journey.
3:47 | 05/28/17

Transcript for Missing Marine laid to rest nearly 50 years after plane shot down in Vietnam War

