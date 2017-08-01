Transcript for Obama Says He Did Not Underestimate Vladimir Putin

Did you underestimate plan to you know I don't think I ever messed estimated him but I think that I underestimated. The degree to which. In this new. Information age. It is possible for misinformation. Four cyber. Hacking and so forth. To have an impact on our open societies are open systems. To insinuate themselves into. Our democratic practices. In ways that. I think or accelerate if were not. Vigilant. Foreign countries can have an impact on the political debate in the United States in ways that might not have been true. Ten point. Thirty years ago in part because of the way. News is transmitted. And in part because so many people are skeptical of mainstream news organizations. That. Everything's true whenever principles. You know nothing. Nothing is the settlement remains contested bottom line this time Vladimir Putin got what you want. Well look I think that. What is true is that. The Russians. Intended to meddle and they medal I'll be Alice retort when things that I am concerned about is the degree to which. We've seen a lot of commentary. Lately where. There are Republicans. Or comments. Or cable commentators. Who seem to have more confidence in Vladimir Putin's. Fellow Americans because those fellow Americans are Democrat. That cannot be does that include the president elect. Well what I will say is that. And I said this right after the election. Which are minor souls were on the same thing. What we're poems my heart if we get to a point where. People in this country feel more affinity. We have. A leader who. Is an adversary and views the United States. And our way of life as. Threat to. No more have bigger problems than just cyber hacking.

