Transcript for New Orleans mayor talks U.S. race relations and the removal of confederate statues

I wrong ton the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward and his whole campaign make America great again was looking backwards. You know, you didn't like black people getting rights. You don't like women getting jobs. You don't want to see that indian-american succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I'm going to solve it. There's Hillary Clinton back in the news this week with that analysis taking heat for that. We're joined by one of the Democrats eyeing the nomination, New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu out with his book "In the shadow of statues: A white southerner confronts history." A lot of Democrats looking ahead to 2020 say we should not be talking about the middle of the country like that. It's important that everybody in the country feel included. In this moment that we have, a dark moment in the country, it's obvious that a lot of people feel alienated. White people in rural America feel alienated. African-American Americans in urban areas do and the bigger point how to find common ground and true whether you're sitting in the white house or sitting in the statehouse or may dwror or head of a community, you feel that angst. You speak to an underlying angst in the country that is see true. So out there. Seems like our elections are going in exactly the opposite direction. Simply mobilizing the most partisan voices on either side. I don't want to make you older than you are. You remember back to president Nixon and the world has what schapged. In the south we have blue dog Democrats basically very moderate individuals and you can see right now that only the extremes are getting elected in the country and big fight going on in both parties quite frankly about the left, the middle and right of their parties so I think a lot of us who are just interested in getting things done on whatever level you are, interesting in trying to find common ground and making things happen which why being the mayor of the great city of New Orleans for the last year has been so incredible. Because we're not ideologically bent. We find a way and make one. Most of the things people talk about in Washington and folks on the street when they're at the grocery store where the kids are not talking about and can't figure out why something constructive can't happen. That doesn't mean backing away from tough issues and this gets into the subject of your book, "In the shadow of statues." Of course, you brought down those confederate statues in new Orleans and in the book, you write something provocative. You say when I look back today, David duke's demagoguery stands like a dress rehearsal for the rise of Donald Trump. While he may not have worn a hood or swastika, trump's rhetoric and actions during his 2016 presidential campaign were shockingly similar to the tactics deployed by duke in 1988 -- '89. We are seeing such fire around the issue of race. Well, a couple of things. First of all you said, you know, you don't run away from the issues. What you have to do is run to the tough issues in order to find common ground. You do interby running away from them and not confronting the difficulties that you have, as a matter of fact, it's one of the problems people have in the country with politics. Today we actually run away from the tough issues. You have to trust in the people that you work with enough to nose that if you can call the question on things that are hard for us that we can actually figure out, as a matter of fact, I know we say the country is so divided. They are when you talk about Washington button 0 the streets of America every day African-Americans, white, hispanic people, rural and urban are working together living together, praying together every day. So we can figure out a way to get from where we are right now to where we need to be. I think it is -- it would be less than genuine to say that we're not having if a moment where we're allowing the darker angels among us to control what it is -- I can say this, I made an observation not an accusation that what happened in Louisiana when David duke was there is fairly similar to what we're seeing where people are speaking in coded language, they are beginning to judge people based on race, creed, color, sexual orientation and not on their behavior and, of course, you see that pattern. The thing that is so alarmed me about some of the incidents surrounding the taking down of the statue was somehow this false equivocation between white supremacy and not -- there are bounds in which we can argue from all the what I to conservative liberal. One thing we cannot count nance is the rise of white supremacy and needs to be called out and focused on. Slavery was our original sin. The civil war was fought about that and we have to be clear that whether you're on the left, middle offer right there is a place we will not go and I don't want to go back there. I saw that in Louisiana when David duke got two out of every three white votes and some of the language is used coded and call it out, focus on it and get us back to the Normal fights about whatever it will theory of governing you may have. I know you don't want to get ahead of yourself. We're still a couple of years out not too early to plan. When you think of the pros pect of maybe running for president what is the big problem you as a Democrat think needs to be fixed. First of all I'm not thinking about that. Other people have talked about that and honestly it's very flattering to think about it but I don't see that happening as it r50e89s to me and would say this to the people of America. We shouldn't wait on whoever the prosecutor he is is to if exour problem. If all Americans did something kind every day, we could move the country fairly quickly in a whole lot of different ways and there's tons of stuff going on in the local areas. But it is clear to me that we have to get back to being respectful, being civil, to seeing each other and judging each other based on our behavior, not race, not creed, not class, not sexual orient twags or necessarily what country you come from and we're being too loose with that right now. We have to be more disciplined in our focus on civility because this is the greatest country that ever was. And it will be the greatest country coming and we have what it is to mac sure everybody is fine but you have to purposely fry to find common ground. It's a mission we all have to accept. That's what you write about in the book. Look forward to reading it. Mayor Landrieu, thanks for joining us. That is all for us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.