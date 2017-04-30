Transcript for Pelosi says Democrats are '100 percent unified' 100 days into Trump presidency

The bids are coming due for president trump after an historically dismal first 100 days. Draining the swamp, "F." Health care, "F" minus. And there's house democratic leader Nancy Pelosi giving her grade of president trump's first 100 days in office. Thank you for being here on "This week." We heard you give president during the first 100 days of the trump era. Oh, my gosh, in terms of unity? 100% unified. That's how we were able to work with an outside mobilization channeling the energy of the American people to defeat their drastic, horrible health care bill. If you look at our latest ABC news/"washington post" poll, two-thirds of those polled say the Democrats are out of touch. Isn't the democratic party a bit of a mess? No, it isn't. We have walked the walk. We haven't talked the talk. All we do is fight for America's working families. Against special interests. That the Republicans represent. But that has not come across. You've said you think the Democrats can win back the house. Yes. Let's do the odds. Somewhat the percentage chance that you are re-elected speaker of the house? It's not about me. The Democrats. It's about the Democrats. Better and better. History is on our side. As you recall when Clinton was president, the Republicans won. When bush was president, the Democrats won, when Obama was president, the Republicans won. It's nothing to be taken for granted. We feel again, history on our side. I have never, in my years in politics seen so much enthusiasm. Let's imagine for a minute that you actually win. Democrats retake the house. Mm-hmm. How tuz a democratic house and you as a democratic speaker work with this president? You look a lot like a party of no right now. I don't think that at all. He's proposing a bill that had 17% support in the public. We're looking for the infrastructure bill. We welcome them with here to work with the president on. We welcome some of his ideas about he said in the campaign about work and home balance in terms of child care, affordable child care. We look forward to working with him. We said we would work on a tax rorm for fairness and transparency. But, what did he put out but a wish list for billionaires. I see everything as an opportunity. And, I never have seen so much willingness to help win. And winning means winning for the American people. That either we win or whoever wins understands the priorities of the American people. And they are not the president bush -- excuse me. So sorry, president bush. I never thought I would pray for the day that you were president again. But -- Praying iffer the day that president bush is president again. ? So you asked the question, how would I work with a Republican snt the way we worked with president bush. We got great deal accomplished. We opposed him on the war in Iraq vociferously. We opposed him on privatization of social security. But we worked with him on issues. Tax bill that helped low-income working families. That we wanted and he wanted to be big. The list goes on and on. Let me put one hypothetical out there. You have clear aand will oppose funding for the wall. Yeah, yeah. No question. Is there a possibility for a grand bargain on immigration, where Democrats agree to support money for the president's wall, to support money for additional border security, more I.C.E. Agents and the president agrees to support a path to legal status? Is there a possibility for the two sides, even on an issue like immigration to come together? Money for the wall but also a path to citizen ship? No. No? No. You wouldn't even -- We had a bipartisan bill out of the United States senate. It failed. It's gone. It didn't fail. The house Republicans failed to bring it up. It would have won had they brought it up. It did not lk law. We don't have to pay for us to do the right thing as a country and overwhelmingly, the American people support a path to citizenship. For the people who are in our country. We have to protect our borders. That is our responsibility as a nation. No offense. Why not a wall, which was his central Pam pain promise? He never said, did you ever hear him say I'm going to charge the American people tens of billions of dollars. Opportunity costs, the education of our children. Of infrastructure throughout our country. Investments in biomedical research, which is he is cutting so we can have this immoral, ineffective, expensive, unwise wall. No. President Obama came back out on the public stage. We also saw he accepted $400,000 for a speech at a Wall Street conference. Are you uneasy with the idea of president Obama taking $400,000 from Wall Street for a speech? Here's the thing. President Obama -- led the way on Dodd frank, which did more to curb the influence and greed beyond greed, almost some of it criminal, in terms of what they were doing on Wall Street. He has standing to go any place and say I've done -- I have done. And accept -- I'm not big on the on hair -- I don't speak to who gets what for what. What is important is what we do that affects the lives of American people. President Obama is no longer president. President trump is. And he has surrounded himself with a cabinet of wall streeters. After he said, in the campaign, I'm going to fire Wall Street. Fire Wall Street and then rehire them in my cabinet. So, let's talk about what matters to the American people. In terms of policy if you want to talk about Wall Street. How often do you talk to the president? I have no complaint that I don't talk to him enough. So you hear from him with regularity? No, I wouldn't say -- I talk to him enough. I have spoken to him. I've spoken to his administration about issues. We have a courteous, cordial respect for conversation. But -- I always grant people their position. I respect what you believe in. What you have come to do. I'm not suitly sure what he believes in yet. But if it's reflected in his budget, we'll fight that. But he knows that. And -- so I think we have -- I think we have a -- shall we say, an understanding. Leader Nancy Pelosi, thank you very much for joining us. My pleasure. We'll be right back with

