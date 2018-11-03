Transcript for Pennsylvania court-ordered Congressional redistricting could impact 2018 midterms

that goal may have gotten a big boost after the Pennsylvania supreme court drew new boundaries for the state's congressional district. Let's bring in Tom llamas. Tom, what's the deal with the new districts? Jon, good morning. As cow mentioned this happened because of court challenge toss Pennsylvania current congressional map. Republicans here one 13 of the 18 seats in congress in 2016. Even though the state is split pretty equal it is a battle ground state. They want to focus around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Look at some of the wild shapes there. If we zoom in outside Philadelphia, you can see the convoluted shapes. Some say this is one of the most jer Jerry manderred districts ever. Look at the new districts here. The court said these districts are more compact and provide more equal representation. The new map could cause these districts to flip from Republican to Democrat. The clearest way to see that is in 2016 who voted for trump and Clinton. Both are held by Republicans in congress. In 2016 you can see they went to Hillary Clinton by very narrow margins. Look at the new map for November. Carves out more reliably Democrat districts. Clinton would have taken one area by 9 points and another by 28 points. Let's go north of Philadelphia. This district went to trump by 8 points in 2016. The new happen chops the district in half creating an area that would have gone to Clinton. Line S are certainly straighter. The election in Pennsylvania could be a bell weather. How do those lines play there? Let's look at the area around Pittsburgh, the 18th district down here in the corner has been reliably Republican. Connor lamb has a chance. That's why national Republicans have been pouring millions of dollars into the race and why president trump campaigned there last night. Look how the area changes with the new map. Neither candidate running on Tuesday will be living in the area formed here. Win or lose on Tuesday he would have a better chance in noer.that would be another potential seat pick up for Democrats. The bottom line, these changes significantly improve the Democrats win back the house? Yeah, Jon. They need to pick up 24 seats across the country to take back control of the house. We showed you four seat Ness Pennsylvania alone that that Democrats have a chance of flipping. Those boundaries can have an impact. The Republicans are still changing that map in court. Thank you, Tom. Donna, who's going to win in

