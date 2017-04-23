New poll shows 96 percent of Trump supporters stand by their vote

More
George Stephanopoulos reports on the new ABC News/Washington Post poll as President Trump closes in on his first 100 days in office.
2:01 | 04/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New poll shows 96 percent of Trump supporters stand by their vote

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46969484,"title":"New poll shows 96 percent of Trump supporters stand by their vote ","duration":"2:01","description":"George Stephanopoulos reports on the new ABC News/Washington Post poll as President Trump closes in on his first 100 days in office.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/poll-shows-96-percent-trump-supporters-stand-vote-46969484","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.