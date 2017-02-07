Transcript for Ponnuru: Democrats and Republicans 'too far apart on underlying issues' for bipartisanship

Back now live we're joined by our "Powerhouse roundtable" for their reactions to this wild week. Republican strategist and ABC news contributor contributor Ana Navarro. "National review" seen your edit editor Ramesh ponnuru and Anna palmer and Jake Sherman, happy fourth of July weekend to all of you. The latest tweet and we'll get to health care but we have more tweets from the president saying my use of social media is not presidential. It's modern day presidential. Make America great again. An appearance supposedly honoring veterans, the vitriol continued and said the fake media tried to stop us from going to the white house but I'm president and they're not. We won and they lost. So he continues on this. You are very passionate about in this week in the attacks on Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Ana. I continue to be very passionate about it. I am incredibly bothered that we are lowering the standards and the requisites of what it takes to be president of the united States in terms of character, in terms of behavior. It is very difficult to focus on policy when you've got somebody that is so diminishing own damaging and making some harm to the office of the presidency. No weekend like July fourth should remind us just how hard it was to establish this country. Just what this democracy represents. Men like Washington, like Lincoln have held that office. This is not modern day presidential. It is modern day crass, it is modern day coarseness. S it modern day "One flew over the cuckoo's nest". It doesn't seem to do any good. You've been saying it for a long time. A lot have been saying it for a long time so what changes? Maybe nothing. But that doesn't mean I'm going to lower my standards and I think a lot of the American people are not going to lower their standards. I think a lot of people are in distress at seeing a president that is a man baby. That is thin skinned like an onion. That can't take criticism. I'm distressed at seeing the inconsistent standards that people apply according to party. If this was Barack Obama tweeting these things out, Republicans would have their hair on fire. They'd be calling for impeachment by now. And it happens on the other side too. There has got to be consistency on the character that we require. So whether it changes or not, whether Donald Trump changes or not and believe me I know changing a 70-year-old man is not easy, that does not mean you stop calling for the change because the moment we get numb to this, the moment we get complacent and accept this, then we have agreed to lower the standards of what the person representing the United States of America to our children, to our allies, to our foreign foes represents that is not acceptable and we cannot do it if you are an American, you have got to defend the standards of the presidency of the united States. She's kind of a tough act to follow there, Ramesh. Let me say. Sure. One thing Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Americans knew who they were electing when they got Donald Trump. Now, I found actually on the road that a lot of people really don't like these tweets but they seem to say, okay, we'll just ignore them or it's juvenile, but, but, but. Right, you know, Scarbrough and Brzezinski wrote an op-ed in "The Washington post" where in response to his tweets where among other things he doesn't seem like the same man that they knew two years ago and while I don't know president trump as well as they do, I haven't spent quite as much time in his company as they have, haven't been as chummy, they -- I think they're wrong about that. I this I that trump is acting exactly the way he showed himself to be for the preceding 70 years on this Earth. And so Sanders is right. People did know this is what we were getting. They either supported him, knowing this despite it a some cases because of it or voted against him because of things like this. But it's just -- it's crazy to expect this is going to change. One of the things we've learned about him he is totally obsessed by the media. He is -- he is like the media critic in chief. He watches more cable news than people who work in cable news do and he's extremely thin skinned about it. And that's one of the things I think that set him off against Brzezinski. She was making her own juvenile personal attacks on trump and he responded just like a junior high school kid. Anna, I know a lot of voters got what they wanted and they liked these tweets and going after the media but how does this reflect on Republican lawmakers? Should they be speaking out more. I think you have seen some in the latest round of tweets speak out against them. I think the bigger issue, though is truly what this means for his agenda, right? If he's going to go after the media and, you know, kind of rail on that day after day what about health care, what about the trump travel ban that went into effect? What about the fact they haven't been able to get any major bills passed which in the 2018 midterm elections will be a much bigger problem for@ Republicans. Jake, I will say the people on -- that I spoke to in the last couple of days were skwhau annoyed by the tweets did talk about the fact, look, you know, we're concerned about health care. That's what we're concerned about. Imagine if he used his platform to talk about those issues, right? I mean the health care bill is nowhere. It's flailing in the senate. There's no infrastructure plan. They've not started tax reform. The government runs out of money in a couple of months and the debt ceiling is not lifted. Big issues to deal with that have nothing to do with cable news and I think the president would be wise according to Republicans I talk to on capitol hill they say the president would be wise to back off. And, of course -- go ahead. On this point because I hear this a lot. I hear that same thing from Republicans. And I just think it's a little bit of fantasy land because the idea that the alternative here is that trump is going to be tweeting a bunch of convincing arguments for the health care bill and going to be selling this to the American public, I just think that's delusional of there is no evidence that he knows what is in this health care bill in that level of detail. It's not going to -- you know, if you look at the media sites that are most interested they don't care about the health care bill. They're not interested in policy debates. I don't think it was delusional for many Republicans and many people who voted for him to think when he walked into that oval office the weight and gravitas of that office would transform him into a presidential figure. It is not happening and after six months I think it's time to lose hope and I do think Republicans have to be a lot more assertive. I think that words like the disturbed have to be reached and changed for unacceptable and, you know, Republicans have got to take more action. I wish the Republican women in congress would call for a meeting with him and would explain to him what it does to hear those words being used about a woman. What it means for children to be using his words and terps to bully others in school. Reports that we have seen are happening. This is affecting our moral fiber. We cannot let it go. Ana, I do want to get to health care, Jake, senators obviously went home for recess without anything happening so what's the state of the bill now? Well, they have the bill kind of getting scored for budget Dary impact. Mitch Mcconnell in Kentucky was asked about Donald Trump's plan to rework the strategy to pass the bill. He said, wow, it's really hard making America great again. This is senator Mitch Mcconnell, the Republican leader in the senate. Listen, this bill is going to lay out for about ten days while lawmakers are back home in their districts and they'll hear people's opinions and the longer it lays out according to people we talked to all the time on the hill, the harder it will be to get it through. Health care is an extremely difficult topic, a hard topic, expensive topic. This is quickly going to become 2009 Democrats Obamacare as soon as this is going to -- you know, it's out there for week, month, this is going to be the noose on the Republicans' head when they go every single time. What are the chances president trump will have a bill to sign by the end of the year. If you talk to Republicans on capitol hill, they are hopeful. But not terribly hopeful. They're optimistic but still there are -- he could only afford to lose a couple Republican votes in the senate and then you go to the house which is more conservative where it's going to be even tougher squeeze so, you know, I don't like to make predictions because the prediction game is a dangerous game to get into but Republicans are seriously concerned. And Democrats and Republicans, you heard governor Kasich say let's all come together. Let's work together. How is that possible? What's the incentive for those? I don't see any evidence that either party is really interested in that right now. And partly it's because they're just too far apart on the underlying issues. I mean the Democrats would be perfectly happy if the Republicans would all accept a democratic bill which basically just funneled more subsidies into Obamacare and Republicans don't want to do anything that doesn't cut taxes, cut spending and deregulate. There's a real clash of visions here but I do think that it's possible that they could get together and I think if something does pass the senate I think it likely will pass the house because it will have to have signature conservative support from people like Ted Cruz, people like Mike Lee and if it has that support I think it gets the conservatives -- We have much more to talk about later in the show but

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.