Remembering former First Lady - and First Mom - Barbara Bush

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was memorialized in Houston Saturday, surrounded by friends, family and four former presidents.
1:32 | 04/22/18

Transcript for Remembering former First Lady - and First Mom - Barbara Bush
And before we go this morng,ewell to bbara bu friends,amily, andour former presidents gathered in Houston yesterday, inouching tribute to the F L and the first mom, who this at the age of 92.her loving marriage to George H.W. Bh, the longest fnyesident. Their love was a constant in our lives. My Dada phenomen letter writer. He would write mom on th wedding anniversar which totalled an amazing 73 years. Here's one from ar ll M oops. I forgot, we did that 49 years ago. 1945. But I'm even happier today. Barbara, the tough but loving enforcer, was the secretauce of this extraordinary family. She wearing aed and Een holiday dress. He red to get induced. She was 16. He7. He was the only boy she ever ssed. Her children, she remarked, always wanted to throw up when eard that. [ Laughterin a letteto barbarain the wa George H.W. Bush wrote, I love you, precious. Wi all my het. And that you love me ans my life. Beautiful love story. A consequential life.

