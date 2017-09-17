Transcript for One-on-one with Rep. Adam Schiff

More now from the ranking Democrat own the house committ committee, congressman Adam Schiff. The general saying North Korea has to get wrid of their weapons or face a strike. Your response? I think we're doing what we need to do. Tightening the economic noose. We're going the need the make sure China fully come plies. When we lose our focus, China goes back to business as usual. With each provocation from the north, we have to up the pressure and force them to the table. I think that is the only way of resolving this. Right now, the united nations, we need to make sure that those that have agreed to the sanctions live up to them. And underscore we're willing to sit at the table, resolve this diplomatical diplomatically. We need everyone working together on this. We can't have the president of the United States calling our allies appeasers. Can't have them acting in conflict with his own secretary of state. We need to be pulling in the same direction. Right now, too often general Mcmaster is talking about a president not that we have but one that he wishes we had. Instead, we have a president taking steps through his pro announcements and tweets that can be very counterproductive. It seems that president trump may be finding a way to stay in the Paris climate change agreement. Well, I think that would be wonderful. It's very difficult to tell day to day what the administration intends with climate, with the dreamers, and any host of other issues. But look. We should invite the administration. Encourage the administration to reconsider. I think it was probably the single biggest relinquishment of American leadership when the president basically said, we're walking off the world stage on climate. If they can be enticed back, that's very positive. I don't know why it is so hard for this administration, whether or climate or Iran or strategy of defeating ISIS to acknowledge that the prior administration did some things right. I'm struck listening to general Mcmaster about how much the secret strategy that the president had of defeating ISIS we were going to hear about in 30 days turns out to be the Obama ah administration's strategy. There is nothing wrong with that. We can make improvements on what the last administration did. But they laid important building blocks. It will be very difficult for this administration if the dealing with North Korea to say we're going to renege on the nuclear deal with Iran. Those yrs are interconnected. You're committee is looking at Russian interference with the election. Facebook turned over information to the investigation. What do you make of this? Will you request the same information? We're requesting more information from Facebook. I don't think Facebook is reluctant to provide information to us because it would conflict with special counsel. I don't think it would conflict at all. There are are issues about what legal process we need to do to get the information. I'm distressed it took this long the find out that the Russians paid for $100,000 of athds to try to influence our electoral process. It underscores what the intelligence community said before. The Russians were aiming to divide us. Sew discord. Set one American against another on some of the most divisive issues that we have. All Americans ought to be outraged by that. We need to know the full extent of the use of solcial media to influence us. Facebook, Google, any social media. They need to be fully forthcoming. I think they should testify before congress. A tweet storm from the president this morning. Including a retweet. I want to put it on the screen. It showed president trump swinging a golf ball, whacking it right into the back of Hillary Clinton. She goes down right there. Kind of surprising. Maybe not. Kind of alarming tweet right there. Does it make you question how real this outreach to Democrats was this week? Well, it doesn't make me question that because I think all of us recognize that outreach for what it is. Purely transactional. Something that will come up from time to time when the president decides it's within his personal interest to work with Democrats. This is a president with no ideology. Not conservative. Not liberal. The only consistent theme seems to be he's pro trump. For his own interests. Sometimes those interests will align. We shouldn't cut off our nose to spite our face where they do align. We should take advantage of the opportunity. It's distressing to have a president that will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that. It doesn't help, I think, in terms of his stature. The stature of our whole country. So, that's a wholly separate issue. Where the president decides it's within his interest to work with us, we stand ready to make progress on behalf of the American people. Congressman Schiff, thank you for your time this morning. Thanks, George.

