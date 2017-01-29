Transcript for Rep. Seth Moulton Says 'No Way in Hell' Gen. Mattis Supports New Immigration Order

We're back now with congressman Seth Moulton Democrat from Massachusetts congressman Moulton has personal experience with the refugee issue. I first met him back in 2007. When he was a lieutenant in the US Marines preparing to serve his. Fourth tour in Iraq. And trying to help it's a lot Iraqi interpreter seek asylum in the United States' after he risked his life working for US service members. Welcome congressman molten. You Martha you had some pretty strong words for Donald Trump tweeting your Muslim ban is completely at odds with her most fundamental value. Freedom I'm ashamed that you are our president. That's absolutely right. It's fundamentally un American and it's also making America less safe and that's something that Americans need to understand today is that what trump is doing is. Harming our national security. It will incite attacks against the spices has already using this ban. As propaganda and it will prevent us from being able to get the allies that are so critical in our war against terror. But what if he believes there is a threat and he is the president he is commander in chief. Sean Spicer just said he believes the threat is real he's trying to protect people. Why no activists. Because there's nothing in his executive order that actually improves the vetting process he's just putting across the blanket that the ban. They will be used against us and I know personally how important it is to be able to rely on these allies overseas. I know how nice this can use our words against us. And what trump is doing it will make the fight against terror. More difficult so he's on making us more safe at all look is totally reasonable for a president to come in and and say we need to have a national security review what he's doing in the fight against nicest assay. How can we better attack terrorists in the Middle East that's fine that's reasonable but what he's doing with that with this Muslim band. Just just is so wrong and un American. You see why so many Americans across the country are rising up against an and they will tell you it get it again it is not a Muslim band. Let's be honest I mean I think Rudy Giuliani was just on TV saying the trump called him and asked how to why do a regal Muslim band. There's no question what's going on here what we're not stupid we see what trumps up to it. I want to know what you would say to general madness and general Kelley about this who certainly relied on an interpreter said Iraq as well. You know I worked for general Mattis. I know him. There is no way in hell that he is supportive of this he relied on translators for his life just like I did. He understands what it means to put your life in the hands. Of an Iraqi or an Afghan. He also knows that implicit in that is that they put. Their lives in our hands as well and now or at banning them abandoning them. So what's frightening about this situation is it shows that people like general Mattis in general Kelley clearly don't have a voice in the trump administration. The trump is just doing things for for political gain not in the best interest of our national security. Okay thanks very much congressman Walt may well add that general Mattis seem to have a voice on torture.

