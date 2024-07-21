Biden 'patriotic American who has always put our country first': Pelosi
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."
"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.
"God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness," Pelosi said.