The president was under heavy pressure from fellow Democrats.

President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race came after heavy pressure from congressional Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and more than 30 House lawmakers.

Biden, 81, has resisted calls to step aside that grew almost daily following his poor performance in his June 27 debate with Donald Trump and persistent questions about his age and mental fitness.

His decision comes just a few months before the Nov. 5 election.