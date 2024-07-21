Live

Election 2024 updates: Biden-Harris staff caught off guard by decision: Sources

The president was under heavy pressure from fellow Democrats.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Julia Reinstein, Lauren Peller, and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: July 21, 2024, 3:23 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race came after heavy pressure from congressional Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and more than 30 House lawmakers.

Biden, 81, has resisted calls to step aside that grew almost daily following his poor performance in his June 27 debate with Donald Trump and persistent questions about his age and mental fitness.

His decision comes just a few months before the Nov. 5 election.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing:
4 minutes ago

Biden 'patriotic American who has always put our country first': Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."

"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

"God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness," Pelosi said.

8 minutes ago

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would "fight with everything we’ve got" to elect her.

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote.

8 minutes ago

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says party will announce next steps in nomination

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the Democratic Party will be soon announcing next steps and the path forward for the nomination process for the 2024 presidential candidate.

"As we move forward to formally select our Party’s nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same -- lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people," Harrison said in a statement Sunday.

Harrison also thanked Biden for "the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years."

"We will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years," Harrison said.

11 minutes ago

Biden-Harris staff was caught off guard by decision to step down: Sources

Staff members who work for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had no indication Biden had made his decision to step down from the 2024 race, sources told ABC News.

The administration's staff was not aware, even as his letter was being distributed, sources said.

-ABC News' Aaron Katersky

Related Topics