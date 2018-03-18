Transcript for Russians head to the polls to vote, but Putin expected to easily remain in power

There you see it, Vladimir Putin voting today in the Russian elections. No mystery who he's voting are to. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran live in Moscow and, Terry, really nothing about the outcome today in doubt. Reporter: No suspense here, George. That's actually a problem for Vladimir Putin and his campaign. Putin's real opponent is apathy. Everybody knows he's going to win. Polls show consistently he's very popular and no one else is. He's seen to that so going for a big turnout as his mandate. The opposition is monitoring election site, polling stations around the country and posted several videos of people just stuffing the ballot boxes going for that mandate that Putin wants. Of course, comes in the wake of this attempted assassination of the former spy in great Britain. Theresa may spoke out about that this week. There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr. Skripal and his daughter. The United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers. They have just one week to leave. Reporter: Well British foreign minister Boris Johnson this morning uped the ante after Russia expelled 23 British diplomats, Johnson saying today that the uk has evidence that Russia has been refining these nerve agents into weapons of assassination and stockpiling these so-called novichok agents for more than a decade and ABC news learned that investigators are looking at the possibility this was delivered in a powdery dusty form possibly through the ventilation system of that former spy if sergei skripal's car. Russia denies everything. Most people here don't believe it. In part they're told a very different story. The foreign ministry pointing the finger at other countries, the U.S., they say, the U. Can, the Czech Republic, Slovakia or Sweden all may have been involved. And, Terry, any reaction there to the first U.S. Sanctions in the wake of the interfering in our elections? Reporter: Well, interestingly, the Kremlin said these sanctions were expected. They aren't that big of a deal. Ordinary people here, they aren't targeted at ordinary people so they aren't feeling the bite although the economy has taken a huge hit since Putin engineered the takeover of crimea several years ago. But people are worried about the economy. There is a stagnation right now and that really is Putin's big challenge as he goes for his unprecedented fourth term and maybe beyond.

