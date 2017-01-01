Transcript for Schiff Warns of 'Vigorous' Response by Congress If Trump Reverses Russia Sanctions

And we're joined now by congressman Adam Schiff the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee congressman Schiff. Happy new year thank you for joining us thank you good to have you so what will let's pick up with the Russian IQ heard from. President elect trump last night saying he still not convinced it's the Russians he says hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else okay you've been briefed. On the intelligence. How solid is the evidence that was the Russians. It's very solid it's indeed overwhelming and the president elect vision also said that he knows things. That other people don't know he needs to stop talking this way if he's gonna have any credibility. As president he needs to stop talking this way he needs to stop denigrating the intelligence community he's going to rely on them. He's gonna have to rely on them and this is the overwhelming judgment of the intelligence community. And frankly all of the members of the Intelligence Committees in congress Democrats and Republicans none of us have any question about this. The only one who does apparently as Donald Trump and and this is the problem get a there's only one thing worse than someone who wins elective office after every wood told them that they would win and that's someone who wins after when told them that they would not. Because they believe in the infallibility of their own judgment and mrs. per day what's. Doesn't the incoming trump Press Secretary have a point here. On the response by the Obama administration we did have that hacked by the Chinese the opium attack. This was 22 million federal employees affected the Obama administration. Did nothing that we know of publicly. Why did he do nothing but that huge track done by China. And then this just on the way out the door. Make this big statement about the Russia will who I think what mr. Spicer feels appreciated is there's one form of hacking for the purpose of four intelligence gathering and that's what the Chinese did with a opium. At a gather this information about federal employees that they could use up for their foreign intelligence purposes. That's all serious it's a very serious it's very serious all nations gather for intelligence information all nations steal data parent and you're not giving them or not I knew it well you're not gonna prevent four nations from stealing data that they think is there interest the best thing you can do is defend against that. But here's what's different about what Russia did they didn't just steal data. They weaponized that they dumped it during an election with the specific intent. Of influencing the outcome of that election and sowing discord and I'd states that is not something China has ever done as that's something frankly Russia has ever done here. Although it has and it Europe and that is very different situation than the mere stealing information as serious as it was in China's case. And that's why the administration. Handled both cases very differently and it and that makes all the sense in the world has as the Obama administration that given something of a gift to the incoming -- administration on this. They took measures. It. Perhaps were not all that serious of that the Russians could kind of shrug them off. Given trump and an opportunity to kind of say. What's Don has been done and move on if the trip folks are Smart or shrewd politically they would view it that way they would say look. He took care of the reprisals. It didn't really throw off relations with Russia in terms of how I'm gonna start out my presidency. He clean the deck for me. If he's Smart that's the B he'll take frankly though in congress we don't share that view we think that more has to be done we don't think the frankly. The steps that have been taken are enough of deterrent in your gonna see bipartisan support. In congress for stronger sanctions against Russia and if trump moves to undo what president Obama's daughter what's going to be the congressional. Rectum is going to be even more vigorous I'm convinced in favor of stronger sanctions against Russia you're gonna see Democrats and Republicans like McCain. And Graham and others come together with a strong sanctions package. Because frankly. Even though what you missed ration did it was more than symbolic it was very meaningful so it it is not enough to deter Russia so if you look through that FBI report. It is clear that this was not the most sophisticated hack basically. These democratic officials opened up. Suspicious attachments or gave their passwords when asked this was. This could have been prevented with a little less carelessness on the part of Democrats is that right you know I'm not sure that that's right and certainly if there there was carelessness and they didn't fall best practices. The reality is if Russia wants to get into a private organization they're gonna get in. If you watch enough spear Phishing attacks no matter how sophisticated. You are in your defense an adversary like Russia is going to get in so much as that might be a good argument for Sean Spicer and others to say. Of the Democratic Party was negligent but they back hasn't they were careless but that doesn't let Russia off the hook. Yes it got them in the door but Russia and Putin and the Kremlin that there are the ones and made a decision. To dump and weaponized that information and I want to ask you about this horrific attack in Turkey yet another. Shooting in a nightclub what do we know about who is responsible well we still don't know yet obviously they're two parties that are the prime suspects you have ice this which has urged attacks in Turkey urged attacks in places were foreigners congregate. Urged attacks around the holidays. You also have Turkey very much at war with Kurdish militants. What you look at initially before there is a claim of responsibility or can Foley evidence trail is who were the targets and these look more like nicest targets and Kurdish targets. Well that's far from definitive. If you look at this that it's really unfortunately not all that surprising we had a State Department warning issued just ten days ago nonspecific general warning. Two Americans. In Turkey and other parts of Israel and other parts of of a Europe. Telling them to avoid crowded spaces and places. Where westerners are. Out there know it's true or state Barbara warnings have been tragically very much on point as they were in Berlin as they are here in Turkey. And a fortunately this is a portends another very tumultuous and violent year in Turkey. As not only the gateway in the past for fighters going into Syria. But also the gateway for refugees coming out and massive screw problems on their hands right congressman Adam Schiff thank you very much for joining us thank happy new year future.

