Transcript for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: 'No change' to US military position on Syria after strike

So it sounds like from what you're saying right now there is no real change united states military stance towards Syria from what it was last week. That's Greg George this this strike I think the president will very clear. In his message to the American people. That this strike was related solely through the most recent horrific use of chemical weapons. Against men women children as the president said even small days. And so the strike was a message to the Charlotte saw bigger multiple violations of your agreements that the UA and your agreements under the chemical weapons. Charter back in 2013. That those would not go without a response in the future and we are asking Russia's. To fulfill its commitment there were asking and calling Omer Charlotte sought to cease the use of these weapons other than that there is no change for our military pocket.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.