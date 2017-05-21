-
Now Playing: Senator Ben Sasse Questions Trump Statements on Extramarital Affairs to ABC's Tom Llamas
-
Now Playing: Sen. Ben Sasse: 'We don't have any so-called judges. We have real judges'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jason Chaffetz and Rep. Elijah Cummings on Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Sen. Ben Sasse on state of the Trump presidency, new book
-
Now Playing: One-on-One with White House National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster
-
Now Playing: President receives warm welcome in Saudi Arabia
-
Now Playing: Trump begins first overseas trip as commander-in-chief
-
Now Playing: Former FBI director to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee
-
Now Playing: McMaster hints at break from Trump campaign rhetoric on 'radical Islamic terrorism'
-
Now Playing: James Comey agrees to testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee
-
Now Playing: New York Times reports that Trump said firing Comey relieved 'great pressure' from him
-
Now Playing: Current White House staffer caught up in Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Trump makes his way to Saudi Arabia
-
Now Playing: WH doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job'
-
Now Playing: Legal questions surrounding Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Trump embarks on high-stakes foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Anthony Weiner makes tearful plea in sexting case
-
Now Playing: What we know: Trump and the FBI
-
Now Playing: Republicans react to special counsel appointment
-
Now Playing: Trump says special counsel 'divides the country'