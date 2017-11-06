Transcript for Sen. Joe Manchin says James Comey was a credible witness: 'He did a good job'

committee Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Thanks for joining us this morning. You were in that room on Thursday for all three hours. You questioned James Comey, was he a credible witness? Yes, sir. Yes, sir, he did a good job and I think everyone there, Democrats and Republicans alike thought he did a good job and he was forthcoming. He offered to come to the committee not only in an open session, he came to a closed session also, George, and that was pretty special because when you heard him say I'm sorry I can't answer that and speak about that in this setting, that was of a higher classified and we went into a classified hearing afterwards, he answered everybody's questions so we're prerogative that have. Do you agree there was no evidence of collusion that the president reached? You know, we haven't seen any of that whatsoever, George. We've been looking and showing everything they possibly have. That has not led to that. We have ultimate -- all of us have the utmost respect for Bob Mueller, both on the Democrat and Republican side. I believe he's going to do his job thoroughly. We will accept his recommendation and pathway forward and I think that's extremely important that we all agree this is the right person, the right time to do this type of work. You saw the president's lawyer earlier in the program Jay sekulow would not rule out the possibility that the president might in the future take action against Robert Mueller. That would be a mistake. I don't know why you would take action against one of the most well thought of law enforcement persons we ever had serving in an unprecedented ten year -- I mean 12 years. He's gone beyond his term and even stayed longer with a unanimous consent unanimous vote in the senate. You've heard --S if. So you have a person that everyone aren'ts and knows he's above reproach. You also heard from the president and his allies really taking after James Comey on the idea that he leaked that information to "The New York Times" through a friend. Do you have any problem with that? Well, that's concerning. That was kerring when we heard that, you know, but I looked at it as self-preservation. We're in an unprecedented era, if you will, kind of unorthodox approaches to governing and with that it looks like that he took whatever action he thought for self-preservation and we'll see if that rises to a level of greater concern or of any type of action that needs to be taken and I think Bob Mueller will do an open, fair and honest job on that also. Your committee also had a hearing this week with the director of national intelligence Dan coats, head of the NSA general Mike Rogers and were questioned about this report in "The Washington post." Want to put it up on the screen right now where it said trump sought aid in pressuring FBI. Asked officials to interveer with Comey. Here's the quote, the nation's top intelligence official told associates in March that president trump asked him if he could intervene with then FBI director James Comey to get the bureau to back off its focus on former senate security adviser Michael Flynn in its Russia probe according to officials. When you questioned director coats, he refused answer. You said that brought him to the brink of contempt. Are you confident he will answer those in closed hearings. If the report in "The Washington post" is correct, what does that tell you? Well, secretary coats, Dan coats is somebody we served with and I was very troubled by their appearance and their lack of forthcoming on their answers both admiral Rogers who we've worked with for many years and also secretary coats, so I came back and asked the follow-up question would you answer the questions that we have in a closed hearing in the skif so we're looking forward to that as early as we can. Finally James Comey was asked about the possibility that Jared Kushner had this meeting with ambassador kislyak, the Russian ambassador where they discussed the possible backchannel. Here's what Comey said about that hypothetical. The risk is primary risk is obvious. You spare the Russians the cost and effort of having to break into our communications channels by using theirs and so you make it a whole lot easier for them to capture all of your conversations and then to use those to the benefit of Russia against the United States. You've asked Mr. Kushner to come before your committee to answer questions, as well. If he asked the Russians to set up a back channel, what would that mean? Well, we'd want to know what the purpose of the back channel was and why he couldn't go through Normal channels as what we've established. There's no mistake this is troubling as far as the Russians. The Russians were more aggressive than ever before in this last election. We have proof of that it's been shown to us on our committee and there's no doubt from a Democrat or a Republican that Russia did everything they could and intervened in every way possible and their ability to continue to do so and maybe not just in the United States elections but all around the world to disrupt democracies where they have they want and people lose confidence and faith in their government and the elected process and legitimacy. That's quite absolutely disturbing to all of us and should be a concern. So we were concerned about that. The president wasn't -- it's showed that either he wasn't inquisitive enough or he already knew what he knew and didn't have to hear any more but they said that, you know, he did not inquire or go into detail inquiring exactly what the Russians had accomplished and what they were trying to accomplish. We have gone into detail on that in our committee and we're very concerned about that and we're going to make sure we shut this down one way or another. Senator Manchin, thanks for your time this morning.

