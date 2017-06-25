Transcript for Sen. Rand Paul on the Senate health care bill

Back now with two of the senators who could determine the fate of Obamacare repeal. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine. Senator Paul, thank you for joining us this morning. You and three other conservatives said the repeal doesn't go far enough. You say the subsidies are too generous. You heard president trump this morning, he kind of conceded that he called the house bill too mean. Wants a senate bail with more heart. That seems to be going in the opposite direction of what you're callinging for. The fundamental flaw of Obamacare was it made insurance more expensive. It told individuals, you know what, if you don't want to buy it now, you can wait and buy it after you're sick. That still remains. 10 or 12 regulations that add cost to insurance. We still say you can still by insurance after you're sick. If you add those two together, you still get the death spiral. The Republican plan acknowledges more people in the death sprirl. They put over $100 billion of insurance pailout money to say we'll tamp down prices. We're going to pile taxpayer money into it. That is not a conservative notion. That sounds like a fundamental structural flaw in the program that you're talking about the. Is there no way you can get to a yes vote? Well, what we can do is if they cannot get 50 votes. If they get to impasse, I've been telling leadership for months now I'll vote for a repeal. It doesn't have to be 100%. For example, I'm for 100% repeal. That's what I want. If you offer me 90%, I probably would vote. I might vote for0%. What percent is it now? One second. Realize that the Obamacare subsidies in the bill are actually greater under the Republican bill than they are under the current Obamacare law. That is not anywhere close to repeal. You're a no right now. You're a no. At this point. But I could vote, if we get to impasse. If we go to a bill that is more repeal and less big government programs, yes, I'll consider partial repeal. Fewer subsidies? Lower subtsdyes? It means more freedom. They have to legalize the sale of inexpensive insurance. Obamacare made it ill legal to buy inexpensive insurance. If I'm a 27-year-old guy, I don't want pregnancy coverage, I can't buy a policy. I don't buy it at all. That leads to the death sprirl. All of that remains under this. I'm not voting for something that looks like Obamacare and still doesn't fix the fundamental flaw of Obama care. Your colleague Mike Lee says he's a no. He says it's hard to see how he could get to yes. The only thing he can see right now is givinging every state the ability to opt out of Obamacare. Would that fix it for you? It helps. Because what that means is you have the freedom the buy inexpensive insurance. The Obamacare mandates, regulations, add costs to insurance. Price young, hooelt Thi people out of the market. You get the death spiral that is Obamacare. You may allow inexpensive insurances to be sold again. Shouldn't a individual beable to decide what they want for insurance? The government shouldn't tell you what you have to buy. You have four conserve tiffs that say they're a no vote. Several moderates are opposed to the medicaid cuts, including Susan Collins. She doesn't like the denial of funding to planned parenthood. If it moved in their direction, does it lose you? Well, the way you can do this is instead of moving in one direction or the other, why don't we take 25 ideas and keep narrowing it until we get 100% consensus. On all 25 or 1,000 yoods to fix health care, there's no consensus. Nerve our caucus is for expanding health savings accounts. Why don't we at least do that? Everybody in our caucus thinks the Obamacare taxes are a punishment on companies. Everybody things we ought to repeal at least some regulations. Why not come back in six months and say, you know what? Let's work with Democrats and let's do the replace. The new government programs y'all want, let's work with Democrats on that. Let's go ahead and repeal the things Democrats will never do. They'll never repeal a tax and never repeal a regulation. Those are two things that are messinging up the marketplace. Doesn't sound to me like you'll get to yes this week? I'm get to yes if they change their approach? Will they if they don't get 50? I think they ought to. Why not whittle it down to what the whole caucus agrees on. I think that's a bill that all 52 Republicans agree on if they narrow the focus. They say they're going to fix health care. I've been in medicine 20 years. I'm 54 years old. Premiums have never gone down. They're not going to go down after the Republican bill. It's a false, overpromising to say, oh, yeah, insurance premiums will go down. But we're keeping 10 of the 12 mandates that caused the prices to go up. Senator Paul, thank you for your time this morning.

