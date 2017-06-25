Transcript for Sen. Susan Collins on the Senate health care bill

Want to move to senator Susan Collins of Maine. She's joining us from Washington. You heard senator Paul, Schumer, Kelly Ann Conway. Is there a way for senator Mcconnell and president trump to come up with a bill that you and senator Paul with support? It's certainly going to be very difficult. For my part, I'm very concerned about the cost for insurance for older people with serious chronic illnesses. And Tim pact of the medicaid cuts on our state governments. The most vulnerable people in our society and health care providers such as our rural hospitals and nursing home. Most of whom are very dependent on the medicaid program. So threading that needle is going to be extremely difficult. You heard Kelly Ann Conway say those are not medicaid cuts. What is your response? I respectfully disagree with her analysis. This is why we need the congressional budget office assessment of the impact of the senate bill on costs and coverage including its analysis of medicaid and that will be coming out tomorrow. But based on what I've seen, fwifb the inflation rate that would be applied in the outer years to the medicaid program, the senate bill is going to have more impact on the medicaid program than even the house bill. So that means if that's true, if that is confirmed by the congressional budget office, you're a no? I want to wait to see the cbo analysis. But I have very serious concerns about the bill. You have concerns about planned parenthood. This would deny funding for a year. You're planninging to introduce an amendment that would restore the funding. If gnat amendment fails, will you oppose final passage? It makes no sense to I LEM Nate federal funding for planned parenthood. There are already long standing restrictions on the use of federal funds on abortion. That's not what this debate is about. Planned parenthood is an important provider of health care services, including family planning and cancer screenings for millions of Americans, particularly women. They should be allowed to choose the health provider that they want. That's one of the issues I care deeply about. There are many others as well. I'm optimistic we'll prevail on that issue. If you don't, you have other concerns with the bill as well. Is planned parenthood funding a bottom line for you. If this bill denies funding, are you against it? It's one of many factors and a very important one thatly consider in casting my vote. I'm also very concerned about the medicaid cuts. What it means to our most vulnerable citizens. I'm very concerned about the costs of insurance premiums and deductibles. Particularly for that very vulnerable group. Between the age of 50 and 64. They are particularly at risk based on my initial analysis. I'm going to look at the whole bill before making a decision. Are there a critical mass? How many more senators do you believe share your vies on medicaid? There are several of us under the leadership of senator rob portman to look at the medicaid provisions. There are about seven to eight people in that group. I can't speak for them. Suffice it to say, they're certainly concerned. That's why the cbo analysis quantifyi iing the cuts, the impact is going to be so important. You can't take over $800 billion out of the medicaid program and not expect that it's going to have an impact on a rural nursing home that relies on medicaid for 70% of the costs of its patients. So -- this is an access issue as well as one having to do with cost. Does the bill pass this week? It's hard for me to see the bill passing this week. But, that's up to the majority leader. We could well be in on -- all night a couple of nights. Working through what will be an open amendment process. I think that -- that at least is good. The process koud have been a lot better. I swrould liked to have seen the Democrats step up to the table. And negotiate with us now. Not wait until the bill is passed or defeated. Senator Collins, thank you for your time this morning. Thank you, George.

